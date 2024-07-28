BMW 5-Series LWB launched in India: Here's how rivals fare against it

BMW has recently launched the eight-generation 5 Series sedan in India and it is solely the long-wheelbase version that has reached our shores. In an interview, the BMW Group’s senior vice president for the markets of Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Eastern Europe told HT Auto that it was the growing demand in India for rear-seat passenger luxury that drove the brand to offer the LWB variant. With this, the sedan becomes the first 5 Series in the LWB format to feature right-hand drive.

The 5 Series is made available solely in a 530Li variant which is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid functionality. The engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic and In total, the powertrain makes 205 bhp and 330 Nm of torque. BMW is further expected to send out a diesel variant to join the lineup, but for the time being, the 530Li M Sport will remain the sole 5 Series in its segment. While it only directly rivals the Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB, there are multiple names in the luxury sedan segment that fall within BMW’s pool of competitors. Here are four luxury sedans that stand to rival the BMW 5 Series LWB: