BMW 5-Series LWB launched in India: Here's how rivals fare against it

BMW has recently launched the eight-generation 5 Series sedan in India and it is solely the long-wheelbase version that has reached our shores. In an interview, the BMW Group’s senior vice president for the markets of Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Eastern Europe told HT Auto that it was the growing demand in India for rear-seat passenger luxury that drove the brand to offer the LWB variant. With this, the sedan becomes the first 5 Series in the LWB format to feature right-hand drive.
The 5 Series is made available solely in a 530Li variant which is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid functionality. The engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic and In total, the powertrain makes 205 bhp and 330 Nm of torque. BMW is further expected to send out a diesel variant to join the lineup, but for the time being, the 530Li M Sport will remain the sole 5 Series in its segment. While it only directly rivals the Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB, there are multiple names in the luxury sedan segment that fall within BMW’s pool of competitors. Here are four luxury sedans that stand to rival the BMW 5 Series LWB:
The 530Li directly competes with the Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB which is priced from ₹76.05 lakh (ex-showroom) to ₹89.15 lakh (ex-showroom). Unlike the BMW sedan, the E-Class LWB is offered in three variants, each with different engine configurations. The E200 is the sole petrol variant and it comes with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine that pushes 197 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, topping out at 240 kmph. The E220d is offered with a 2.0-litre diesel unit that makes 200 bhp and 440 Nm of torque and tops out at 233 kmph. The top-of-the-line E350d takes the streets with a three-litre six-cylinder unit that generates 286 bhp and 600 Nm of torque and tops out at 250 kmph. The E-Class is offered with LED DRLs, a panoramic sunroof, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen display for the infotainment. The sedan is further provided with active brake and parking assist, 360-degree camera and TPMs.
The A6 in India is available with the sole 45 TFSI variant which comes within the average ex-showroom price range of ₹64.41 lakh to ₹70.79 lakh. The A6 is powered by a 2.0-litre inline-four turbocharged petrol engine that makes 261 bhp and 370 Nm of torque. The sedan features front-wheel drive, and with the help of a seven-speed DCT, the Audi A6 goes from zero to 100 kmph in 6.7 seconds. Twin touchscreens dominate the centre console inside, with the MMI infotainment and navigation system on top and the HVAC control panel below. The driver gets a fully-digital instrument cluster as part of Audi’s virtual cockpit. The cabin further features powered front seats with a memory function exclusively for the driver and an audio system from Bang & Olufsen. The Audi A6 was awarded a five-star rating from the Global New Car Assessment Programme and features assisted parking, lane departure aids, cruise control and airbags all around.
The Volvo S90 is a five-seater sedan which is offered with the sole B5 Ultimate mild hybrid variant that pushes 250 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. The engine is a 2.0-litre inline four-cylinder petrol engine coupled with a 48V mild-hybrid system and linked to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Priced at ₹68.25 lakh (ex-showroom), the S90 comes with a front-wheel drive system and tops out at 180 kmph. Volvo has fitted in a nine-inch portrait display in the centre console that is based on Android and provides built-in Google services. The driver individually gets a 12.3-inch display that features two modes. The sedan receives a four-zone climate system with an air purifier and a humidity sensor. The S90 was awarded a five-star NCAP safety rating and features seven airbags, 360-degree camera, blind-spot information and lane driving aids.
Starting at ₹63.10 lakh (ex-showroom), the Lexus ES in India is offered in two variants, the E300h Exquisite and E300h Luxury. The five-seater sedan is equipped with a 2.5-litre hybrid engine four-cylinder engine that is coupled with an electric motor that provides 215 bhp of total power output. An e-CVT sends the power to the front-wheel drive system, and additionally, the car comes with an EV-only mode that takes over at low speeds. The Lexus ES 300h comes with three driving modes. It features a 12.3-inch touchscreen display for the infotainment that allows for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality. The interior further features a 17-speaker Mark Levinson Pure Play audio system, wireless charging, and adjustable and heated seating. The Lexus ES was given a five-star NCAP rating and comes with 10 airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX, and stability control.