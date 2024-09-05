BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro with diesel engine launched at Rs…

Copyright © HT Media Limited
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition is now available with diesel powertrain starting at ₹65 lakh, ex-showroom, India. To be locally produced at BMW Group Plant in Chennai, the delevies of the sedan are expected to begin soon. Interestingly, this variant is pricier than the BMW 320Ld M Sport by ₹3 lakh. Earlier the 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition with petrol powertrain was launched at ₹62.60 lakh.
The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition with diesel powertrain is offered with a2.0L four-cylinder twin-turbo diesel engine mated to an eight-speed Steptronic sport automatic transmission. The engine is capable of producing 187 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. BMW claims that the sedan can reach from a stand still to 100 kmph in 7.6 seconds.
On the outside, it gets a blacked-out kidney grille and adaptive LED headlamps with M Lights Shadowline elements and darkened inlays. It also gets an M-specific aero package, M door sill finishers at the front and rear, a high gloss black rear diffuser and daytime running lamps-cum-turn indicators. Colour options include: Mineral White, Skyscraper Grey, Carbon Black, and Portimao Blue.
Inside, upgrades include illuminated door sill plates, ambient lighting with illuminated contour strips on the rear of the front seats. Inside, the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition is equipped with illuminated door sill strips and ambient with both for the front and the rear seats.
It is fitted with state-of-the-art technology in the form of a BMW Curved Display and the BMW Live Cockpit Plus with 3D navigation. It gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch Control Display, all driven by BMW's latest Operating System 8. There's also wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, with a premium Harman Kardon Surround Sound system featuring 16 speakers.
