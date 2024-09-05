BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro with diesel engine launched at Rs…

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition is now available with diesel powertrain starting at ₹65 lakh, ex-showroom, India. To be locally produced at BMW Group Plant in Chennai, the delevies of the sedan are expected to begin soon. Interestingly, this variant is pricier than the BMW 320Ld M Sport by ₹3 lakh. Earlier the 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition with petrol powertrain was launched at ₹62.60 lakh.

The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition with diesel powertrain is offered with a2.0L four-cylinder twin-turbo diesel engine mated to an eight-speed Steptronic sport automatic transmission. The engine is capable of producing 187 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. BMW claims that the sedan can reach from a stand still to 100 kmph in 7.6 seconds.

BMW 3 SeriesGran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition: Exterior

On the outside, it gets a blacked-out kidney grille and adaptive LED headlamps with M Lights Shadowline elements and darkened inlays. It also gets an M-specific aero package, M door sill finishers at the front and rear, a high gloss black rear diffuser and daytime running lamps-cum-turn indicators. Colour options include: Mineral White, Skyscraper Grey, Carbon Black, and Portimao Blue.

BMW 3 SeriesGran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition: Interior

Inside, upgrades include illuminated door sill plates, ambient lighting with illuminated contour strips on the rear of the front seats. Inside, the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition is equipped with illuminated door sill strips and ambient with both for the front and the rear seats.

It is fitted with state-of-the-art technology in the form of a BMW Curved Display and the BMW Live Cockpit Plus with 3D navigation. It gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch Control Display, all driven by BMW's latest Operating System 8. There's also wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, with a premium Harman Kardon Surround Sound system featuring 16 speakers.

