BMW 3 Series marks 50 years with limited-run special editions launched in India

The BMW 3 Series is the brand’s best-selling model worldwide and has completed 50 years in the global market since its debut in 1975. To commemorate the milestone, BMW India has launched special “50 Jahre" Editions of the BMW 330Li M Sport and BMW M340i , the two versions of the D-segment sedan on our shores. Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, both models will be limited to 50 units each and made available exclusively via the company’s official website.

Prices are set at ₹64 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 330Li M Sport ‘50 Jahre’ Edition and ₹76.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the M340i ‘50 Jahre’ Edition.

The 3 Series was launched in 1975 as a successor to the BMW 02 Series, and it is now in its 7th generation. While the first-gen model (E21) was exclusively available as a 2-door sedan, the range has since expanded to include 4-door, convertible, coupe, and even hatchback body styles. The first BMW M3 debuted on the second-gen E30 platform, the iconic E30 M3, as a homologation special for entering motorsports. That car won the 24 Hours of Nürburgring five times and the Spa 24 Hours four times, while competing against cars with considerably larger or turbocharged engines.

Commenting on the occasion, Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India, said, “For five decades and across seven generations, the BMW 3 Series has stood as the undisputed benchmark for driving pleasure, a true pioneer that created a new vehicle category and continues to be the best-selling premium automobile worldwide. The ‘50 Jahre’ Limited Editions of the BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase and BMW M340i are our tribute to this heritage. They are an ode to the unmistakable design, dynamic performance, and perfect balance of everyday practicality with cutting-edge technology that have made the 3 an icon for driving enthusiasts. It’s a celebration of the journey so far and a promise of many more thrilling chapters to come."

BMW 330Li M Sport 50 Jahre Edition: What's new?

The BMW 330Li M Sport 50 Jahre Edition features exterior elements finished in gloss black and a carbon fibre trim for the interior

Both special edition models come with a number of cosmetic and functional updates without carrying any mechanical changes. The BMW 330Li M Sport ‘50 Jahre’ Edition features the M High-Gloss Shadowline package, which brings a gloss black finish to the kidney grille, window surrounds, rear diffuser and tailpipes. This model further gets a laser-engraved “1/50" badging on the B-pillar to denote its exclusivity. Colour options include Mineral White, Skyscraper Grey and M Carbon Black.

On the inside, the 3 Series LWB features a carbon fibre trim and is upholstered in Vernasca Cognac leather. It is further equipped with features such as the BMW Head-Up Display with 3D Augmented View navigation and the widescreen curved display alongside creature comforts such as electrically adjustable Comfort Seats with extendable thigh support.

The BMW 3 Series LWB gets its power from the 2.0-litre 4-cylinder twin-turbo petrol engine that makes 258 bhp and 400 Nm of torque. With this, the car can sprint from a standstill to 100 kmph in 6.2 seconds.

BMW M340i 50 Jahre Edition: Key highlights

The BMW M340i is the quickest model from the brand to be produced in India

The BMW M340i 50 Jahre Edition comes riding on exclusive 19-inch Jet Black alloy wheels with red M Sport brake calipers. It sports high-gloss black badging and “50 Jahre" emblems on the front and rear, as well as special ‘50 Jahre’ hubcaps. The car further features an intricate, laser-engraved “1/50" artwork on the B-pillar, marking its exclusivity. Colour options for the model include Dravit Grey, Black Sapphire, Fire Red Metallic and Arctic Race Blue.

The interior features Leather Vernasca upholstery with M highlights, sport seats, carbon fibre trim, and a BMW Curved Display with Operating System 8.5. Buyers of the M340i ‘50 Jahre’ Edition will also receive a 1:18 scale model of the BMW 3.0 CSL as a commemorative gesture, alongside an M Performance Key Fob.

With its 3.0-litre straight-six turbo-petrol engine, the M340i continues to be the fastest BMW made in India. This motor puts out 374 hp and 500 Nm, and paired with BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system, it goes from 0–100 kmph in 4.4 seconds.

