BMW 2 Series makes debut with more powerful engine, grows in size too

BMW has taken the covers off the next generation 2022 BMW 230i and BMW M240i xDrive compact rear-wheel drive-based sports coupes. The models have received new styling elements as well as more powerful engines. And yes, the more conventional BMW grille makes a comeback in the 2-door coupe.

The BMW 2 Series Coupe gets striking and athletic new exterior design with three-dimensional surfaces, triangular forms and diagonal lines. The new, turbine-style BMW kidney grille gives the car a wider look. It features vertically arranged air flaps instead of the classic bars. The grille is surrounded by a single-piece frame in a chrome finish on the BMW 230i Coupe and in cerium grey on the BMW M240i xDrive Coupe. The front face gets a low front bumper and the circular full-LED headlights are positioned to the outer edges. The daytime running lights take the form of U-shaped light guides, with integrated turn signals.

The 6-cylinder BMW M240i xDrive Coupe gets a more aggressive bumper design with a black front spoiler.

From the sides, the new generation BMW 2 Series gets a long hood, short overhangs as the rear section rests on powerfully flared wheel arches. The roofline swoops down from the B-pillar to the short trunk lid.

The second generation BMW 230i Coupe has grown in size by about 4.3 inches i length, 2.6 inches in width, an inch lower in height and has a 2 inch longer wheelbase than the previous generation model. The new BMW M240i xDrive has also grown in size by 3.5 inches in length, 2.6 inches in width. It also gets a 2-inch longer wheelbase than the M240i xDrive Coupe it replaces.

The new BMW 230i Coupe comes equipped with standard 18-inch light-alloy wheels while the M240i xDrive Coupe comes equipped with standard 19-inch M light alloy wheels.

Inside, the new BMW 2 Series Coupe gets a more premium cabin with a driver-focused cockpit design. Sport seats and a Sport leather steering wheel come as standard features. There is an 8.8-inch digital touch screen control display, analog gauges with a 5.1-inch instrument display, Navigation, BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, BMW Digital Key, Real Time Traffic Information, Connected Music and Remote Software Upgrades. The optional BMW Live Cockpit Professional upgrades the instrument cluster to a 12.3-inch fully digital display and increases the standard 8.8-inch centre control display to 10.25-inches. The infotainment systems are compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The BMW 230i Coupe gets a revised 2.0-litre 4-cylinder BMW TwinPower turbo engine. It is capable of churning out 255 hp of power and 400 Nm of torque. It is powerful than the previous model by 7 hp and 50 Nm of torque. The BMW 230i Coupe can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 5.5 seconds and comes with a top speed of either 209 kmph or 250 kmph, depending on the specification selected.

The BMW M240i xDrive Coupe gets a 3.0-litre inline 6-cylinder BMW TwinPower turbo engine that can produce 382 hp of power and 500 Nm of peak torque. It is an increase of 47 hp and a marginal increase in torque output compared to the previous model. It is also faster, clocking zero to 100 kmph sprint in just 4.1 seconds.

Both engines on offer are mated to an eight-speed Sport Steptronic transmission, which is standard in all new BMW 2 Series Coupe models.