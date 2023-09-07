Copyright © HT Media Limited
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition launched in India at 46 lakh

BMW India has launched the 220i M Performance Edition in the Indian market. It is priced at 46 lakh ex-showroom before any options and will be available in limited numbers. It will be locally produced at the BMW Group Plant Chennai and BMW, BMW India, BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition is exclusively available at the BMW Online shop. The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition is available exclusively in the Black Sapphire metallic paintwork. The upholstery available is Sensatec Oyster I Black

Updated on: 07 Sep 2023, 13:10 PM
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition will be sold only with a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine.
First Published Date: 07 Sep 2023, 13:10 PM IST
