BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition launched in India at 46 lakh

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
BMW India has launched the 220i M Performance Edition in the Indian market. It is priced at ₹46 lakh ex-showroom before any options and will be available in limited numbers. It will be locally produced at the BMW Group Plant Chennai and BMW, BMW India, BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition is exclusively available at the BMW Online shop. The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition is available exclusively in the Black Sapphire metallic paintwork. The upholstery available is Sensatec Oyster I Black