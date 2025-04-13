BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India launch likely by mid-2025. Key expectations

BMW is gearing up to launch the updated 2 Series Gran Coupe . The updated new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe comes with a more sporty look. The German luxury car manufacturer has made the new 2 Series Gran Coupe in demeanour and updated powertrain. The updated luxury car is slated to launch this year, likely by mid-2025.

Here is a quick look at the key facts of the new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Design

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe comes with a significantly updated design. The nose section of the car looks more compact and sporty than before. It gets a flat nose. Also, there are peeled-back LED headlamps and bonnet lines that converge. Moving to the side profile, the new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe comes with bigger wheel arches. The rear gets angled LED taillights. The boot storage capacity is now 430-litre.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Interior

The new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe comes with a revamped cabin that comes incorporating the design philosophy from the carmaker's latest style sheer. The interior of the new 2 Series Gran Coupe looks identical to the cabin of other sedans from the brand. It gets a new curved display with BMW's latest software. The curved display combines both the touchscreen infotainment system and the fully digital instrument cluster. Other features include ambient lighting bards that react to temperature adjustments made inside the cabin, blue during cooler temperatures and red for a warmer cabin.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Powertrain

The new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is built on a front-wheel-drive platform. The OEM claims the chassis is more rigid and has stiffened front springs, and multi-valve dampers, enhancing ride comfort. Under the bonnet, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe gets a 1.5-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine that comes with mild-hybrid technology. This engine is capable of churning out 168 bhp peak power and 280 Nm of maximum torque. These figures are marginally down from the previous car. However, BMW has made the car more responsive with the addition of the electric motor, which also helps the 2 Series Gran Coupe to reach 0-100 kmph in 7.9 seconds.

BMW is expected to carry on with the 2.0-litre diesel engine that gets four cylinders. Power output is expected to be 160 bhp and torque output would be about 400 Nm. In a nutshell, the 2.0-litre diesel engine is expected to continue, but with lesser power.

