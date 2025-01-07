BMW 1 Series design patented in India. Will it make a comeback?

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
BMW has recently filed a design patent for the 1 Series in the Indian market. The huxury hatchback was discontinued in India around 8 years back. It used to be the most affordable BMW in the Indian market but was not able to gather many takers because of which it was discontinued. With the patent filed now, there is a possibility that BMW might bring back the 1 Series to the Indian market.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.