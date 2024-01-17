Bigg Boss 17's Anurag Dobhal buys Lamborghini Huracan worth 5 crore

Anurag Dobhal from Big Boss 17, popularly known as UK07 Rider, has bought a swanky Lamborghini Huracan, which costs around ₹5 crore. The influencer took to his Instagram handle and shared the news with his fans and followers showing himself in front of the supercar painted in the Italian marquee's signature green shade. However, the video doesn't reveal whether the car is the Huracan Sterrato or Huracan Tecnica.

Anurag posted the video showing himself sitting in front of the brand-new Lamborghini. He also shared the text along with the video stating that it was another dream come true for him. The clip reveals the supercar received some kind of customisation, as the black carbon fibre panel on the hood is visible.

The YouTuber has been known for his love for cars and motorcycles. He owns some spectacular high-performance motorcycles in his garage, which include the BMW S 1000 RR Pro, Kawasaki Ninja H2, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, BMW 1250 GSA, KTM RC200, Suzuki Hayabusa, BMW G 310 GS, KTM RC 200 and a Bajaj Avenger 200. In addition to these motorcycles, he also owns three cars, which include a Ford Mustang GT, a Mahindra Thar, and a Kia Sonet.

Lamborghini currently sells three different supercars in India, which are Huracan Revuelto and Urus. Since its launch in the country in 2014, the Huracan has been playing a key role in the brand's growth here. In 2014, Lamborghini introduced the Huracan coupe in India and the Spyder after that. Two years later, the rear-wheel drive Huracan Performante made its foray into the Indian market.

Later, in 2019, the Huracan EVO Coupe and Spyder were launched in the country with cosmetic and powertrain upgrades. In 2021, Lamborghini introduced the Huracan Super Trofeo Omologata (STO) which was a road-legal homologated version of the racecar. After that, in 2022, Tecnica and Sterrato were introduced into the Indian market. The latter came as the first all-terrain supercar version with raised ground clearance and all-wheel drive.

