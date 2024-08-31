Bharat NCAP reveals safety label to feature on new cars undergone crash tests

New cars tested under the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP) will soon have a safety label on them to showcase their safety ratings. Bharat NCAP has revealed what the new safety label will look like, which will be issued to carmakers at the end of the crash test results. The safety label will display the safety rating acquired by the manufacturer for the model and variant, the month and year of test, as well as the adult and child occupant safety ratings respectively.

Bharat NCAP Safety Label

The new initiative aims to allow customers to make more informed choices when buying new cars. At present, Bharat NCAP remains voluntary for passenger vehicle manufacturers, which means not every vehicle may carry a safety label. Nevertheless, vehicles tested under the program will carry the label and will also have a QR code providing access to the detailed safety crash test report, beyond the star ratings.

Cars Tested Under Bharat NCAP

The Bharat NCAP was launched in October 2023 and manufacturers have been sending cars for testing to the government-led crash testing initiative. So far, Tata Motors is leading the race with maximum cars tested including the Harrier, Safari, Punch EV and Nexon EV, all of which received a five-star safety rating respectively. More cars are expected to join the lineup including the ones from Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai, although official results are yet to be declared.

The Tata Harrier and Safari are the first vehicles to be tested by Bharat NCAP.

About Bharat NCAP

All cars under the Bharat NCAP need to be equipped with electronic stability control (ESC) as standard to secure a minimum rating of three stars. The vehicle assessment program has been designed based on the updated Global NCAP and Euro NCAP protocols and tests. Indian car makers can submit their cars for voluntary testing under the Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 197. Alternatively, the Bharat NCAP can select and pick up cars locally manufactured or imported to the country for random crash testing.

