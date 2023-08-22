Bharat NCAP launches today. Here's what automakers have to say

Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Tuesday launched the much-awaited Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP or BNCAP), which is the country's first-ever indigenous car crash safety test and evaluation program. Slated to be enforced across the country from October 1, 2023, the Bharat NCAP makes India the world's fifth country after the US, China, Japan and South Korea to have such a program.

While launching the Bharat NCAP or BNCAP, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari said that this program will not only enhance the safety of the cars in India but will ensure higher export quality for the vehicles that are manufactured in the country. Under this program, automakers can voluntarily submit their car models for testing and evaluation, while the Bharat NCAP too will have the authority to select and pick cars from showrooms randomly for testing and evaluation. The cars will be tested through various methods that are in sync with Global NCAP and Euro NCAP crash testing protocols and will be evaluated with a safety rating ranging between zero and five stars.

Automakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Toyota and Skoda have already welcomed the move of introducing the Bharat NCAP, Hyundai, Renault and other automakers too welcomed the move. Here are the reactions of the automakers regarding the Bharat NCAP.

Hyundai Motor India

India's second-largest automaker by volume sales, Hyundai on Tuesday welcomed the launch of this program. Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO of Hyundai Motor India Limited, on Tuesday, said that the automaker welcomes the BNCAP. “We welcome the BNCAP safety initiative by Govt. of India and believe this effort will raise safety standards, empower consumers with vital information, and make Indian roads safer for all. At Hyundai Motor India, we remain committed to delivering the highest safety standards across our entire product range," he added.

Skoda Auto India

Speaking about the launch of the Bharat NCAP, Petr Solc, the brand director at Skoda Auto India, said that this program will encourage Skoda to continue focusing on the safety of its vehicles. “We appreciate that the Indian Government is putting greater emphasis on safety regulations and policies that improves car safety. The introduction of BNCAP is a step in the right direction. Safety is an important aspect and active and passive safety features, along with the structure of the car keeps the driver and their family safe," he added.

Renault India

Renault India too welcomed the move of launching the Bharat NCAP. Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations, said that Bharat NCAP comes at a crucial juncture for India as the need to curtail fatalities on the country's roads has never been more pressing. "I applaud the Government of India for this visionary and historic initiative; Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP) is a truly landmark event in the automotive industry. This significant stride aligns seamlessly with our core mission of the "Human First Program" initiative, propelling us further on our journey to prioritize the safety and well-being of drivers, passengers and pedestrians," he added.

