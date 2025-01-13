VinFast VF 9 and VF 3 electric SUVs to be showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

After much speculation, Vietnamese vehicle maker, VinFast is finally forraying into the Indian market. The company has announced that it will be showcasing its global portfolio which includes the Vinfast VF9 electric SUVs along with compact mini-SUV VinFast VF 3 at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The yearly edition of the auto expo is scheduled to take place between 17th January to 22nd January.

The Vietnamese vehiclemaker has announced that it is going showcase its global models including the VF 9 and VF 3 electric SUVs at the Bharat Mobility

VinFast stated that its participation in the Bharat Mobility Global Expo is a significant step in its strategy to establish a foothold in the Indian market. Alongside the electric SUVs, the company will also showcase its lineup of electric scooters. It is expected that these electric two wheelers will also make their way to the Indian market eventually. Interestingly, the VinFast VF Wild, electric pickup concept will also be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, and will be the star of the show for the vehicle maker.

Also Read : Hyundai Creta EV to Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Electric cars that could launch at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

VinFast VF9: Specs and features

The highlight of the show from VinFast will be the VF 9 electric SUV, which is expected to be the debutante products from the vehicle maker in India. TheVF9 is a three-row electric MPV which is capable of seating up to seven people and features a 123 kWh battery pack.

It gets a claimed single-charge range of 531 km for the base ECO variant and 468 km for the Plus variant which can be had in a six-seater configuration as well. TThe SUV features a dual electric motor setup with AWD as standard across both variants. It makes 402 bhp and 620 Nm of torque and tops out at a speed of 200 kmph. VinFast claims that it can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in 6.6 seconds.

Also Read : After Tamil Nadu, Vietnam's EV startup VinFast aims to set up shop in this state

Both variants can charge from 10 per cent to 70 per cent in 35 minutes with a DC fast charger. On the feature front, the VF 9 brings adjustable seats with heating and ventilation for the first and second rows. There are optional lounge seats that can be fitted in and these are also adjustable with ventilation and heating. The car brings a 15.6-inch infotainment display and offers Level-2 ADAS with a broad range of safety features.

VinFast VF 3: Specs and features

Alongside the VinFast VF 9, the VF 3 is going to be the number puller for the vehicle maker in India. The VinFast VF 3 is a compact two-door four-seater measuring 3190 mm, 1679 mm, and 1622 mm long, wide, and high, respectively, with a wheelbase of 2075 mm. Although it is compact, VinFast calls it a "mini SUV." To further picturize its dimensions, the VF3 is 216 mm longer and 174 mm wider and 18 mm shorter than the MG Comet EV, the smallest electric vehicle currently in India. It has ground clearance of 191 mm with an option of 16-inch alloy wheels.

The electric motor installed at the rear provides 43.5 hp and 110 Nm of torque. Officially, the vehicle can go from 0 to 50 km/h in 5.3 seconds. This powertrain works with an 18.64 kWh lithium-ion battery, delivering an estimated range of up to 210 km on a single charge (based on the NEDC cycle). Its battery would recharge from 10 percent to 70 percent in 36 minutes using a DC charger, making it a good choice for driving in the city.

VinFast’s journey in India

VinFast had earlier committed a $500 million investment in India for the first five years. The company had announced its plans to establish two manufacturing facilities in the country, one in Tamil Nadu and the other in Andhra Pradesh.

The company intends to start construction of a battery plant and a manufacturing facility in this calendar year itself, and these will be set up in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. Once both are fully functional, it is said that they will generate up to 3,500 jobs for the state.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: