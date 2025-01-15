Toyota Land Cruiser Prado 250 and Lexus concept models expected to be showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Japanese carmaker, Toyota Kirloskar Motor is expected to showcase the Land Cruiser Prado 250 at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The Toyota Land Cruiser Prado was first launched globally in 2024. It was earlier speculated that the luxury SUV will be launched in India by the H2 of 2025.

During the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, Toyota Kirloskar Motor is expected to showcase the 2025 Land Cruiser Prado 2025, while Lexus will be show

The newLand Cruiser Prado 250 is alsobased on the TNGA-F ladder frame platform which also underpinned the largerLand Cruiser Prado 300. The 2024Toyota Land Cruiser Prado is heavily inspired by the J60 Series Land Cruiser of the 1960s with a boxy and purpose-built design.

On the powertrain front, the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado gets a 2.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech for the North American market. The motor is tuned for 326 bhp and 630 Nm of peak torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. Meanwhile, the European, Japanese, Middle Eastern and Australian markets get the 201 bhp 2.8-litre turbo diesel engine with 500 Nm shared with theFortuner andHilux.

Lexus at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

While Toyota is expected to showcase the Land Cruiser Prado 250, the Japanese carmaker’s luxury division, Lexus has announced that it plans to showcase two concept models including the LF-ZC and ROV concepts. The ROV concept by Lexus is essentially a side-by-side all-terrain vehicle. The design inspiration of the concept is similar to what is seen on the luxury carmaker's SUVs.

The ROV features an open-roof design and the interior features the usage of carbon fibre to toughen things up. The concept also draws elements like a proper steering wheel and a one-piece instrument console from the SUVs. Powered by a 1.0-litre, hydrogen engine, the ATV aims to be a lifestyle offering that could be towed on a trailer bed for a recreational weekend. The performance numbers for the concept vehicle have not been revealed as yet.

Meanwhile, the Lexus LF-ZC is an electric concept sedan which gets sharp styling. This concept car offers a glimpse into the brand’s upcoming generation of cars particularly the LS slated to arrive in 2026 globally.

The interior of this concept has a futuristic layout with a rectangular steering wheel and a huge display. There are no technical details available for the LF-ZC concept but the automaker says the car will have both RWD and AWD configurations while offering a range of close to 1,000 km.

