Auto Expo 2025: New-gen Skoda Superb makes India debut ahead of launch

Skoda Auto India has showcased the new-generation Superb in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The new-gen Skoda Superb arrives with a complete design change and is more spacious, luxurious and feature-rich than before. The company has confirmed that the new model will be launched in India in the next 18 months.

2025 Skoda Superb: What's New?

The fourth-gen Skoda Superb was first revealed globally in 2023 and gets an overhauled design inside and out. The butterfly grille has been retained with a new pattern, while the LED headlamps are sleeker than before. The model also gets wraparound LED taillights, while the sedan rides on 19-inch alloy wheels. The overall styling is more angular, sharper, and yet familiar in the Superb family.

The cabin sports a new look with a minimalist dashboard. There’s the new 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit and a larger 13-inch infotainment screen. The physical buttons have been retained for some of the controls including the automatic climate control but the majority of functions are now accessible via the touchscreen unit.

The new Superb is roomier than its predecessor, which means better headroom and legroom for rear passengers. On the feature front, the sedan gets ambient lighting, a premium sound system, a panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable front seats with heating and cooling functions, wireless charging, and more. Skoda has also packed 10 airbags, Park Assist, ISOFIX anchorages, as well as ADAS on the model.

Powering the 2025 Skoda Superb is the 2.0-litre turbo petrol TSI with 201 bhp, while the model is likely to return with a diesel heart drawing power from the 2.0-litre TDI motor with 148 bhp. Both units will come paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission sending power to the front wheels. Globally, the Superb also gets AWD options as well as the 1.5-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre plug-in hybrid engine option. A diesel engine option is also expected to make its way to India. Globally, the Superb gets a 2.0L diesel mill in twi stae of tune - 150 bhp and 190 bhp.

Given the new offering is a full import, the new Superb will be expensive and prices should be in the ₹50-60 lakh (ex-showroom) range. The model will rekindle its rivalry with the new-generation Toyota Camry Hybrid, which was launched in India late last year.

Apart from the Skoda Superb, the automaker also has the new-generation Kodiaq, Octavia, Octavia RS, and the all-new Kylaq, its most accessible offering on display at the Auto Expo pavilion.

