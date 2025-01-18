MG 7 Trophy luxury sport sedan makes India debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

MG 7 Trophy luxury sport s sedan which is available in some of the Middle East markets could launch in India too. The JSW MG Motor India has showcased the MG 7 Trophy in the country for the first time at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 . The MG 7 Trophy is based on the MG 7 sedan. The carmaker currently sells a wide range of utility vehicles in the Indian market in both ICE and EV segments, along with the Comet EV hatchback as well.

MG 7 Trophy is a fastback sport sedan which could launch in India, and if it does, the car would be sold alongside Cyberster and M9 MPV through the MG

The automaker showcased the MG Cyberster dual-door electric cabriolet as well as the MG M9 electric MPV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and both of these EVs will be sold through MG Select, a premium retail network. With the MG 7 Trophy showcased at the same event, the carmaker hints it could further increase its premium range of products in the country, for the MG Select lineup.

MG 7 Trophy: Design

The MG 7 Trophy is a fastback sports sedan which comes based on the regular MG 7 sedan available in some markets overseas. The MG 7 Trophy comes with a low-slung fastback silhouette with muscular rear shoulders and sharp character lines flowing down its body. Some of the key design elements include sleek delta-shaped LED headlamps with integrated slim LED DRLs. The automaker dubbed this as a Digital Hunting headlight. It also gets a large radiator grille occupying almost the entire front bumper, sporty alloy wheels with contrasting red brake callipers, frameless doors, three-section active rear sports wing, sleek LED taillights connected by a slim LED bar, all-black rear diffuser with quad exhaust muzzle etc.

MG 7 Trophy: Interior and features

The cabin of the MG 7 Trophy looks premium and exudes a sporty feel with a dark colour scheme. It gets a dual-screen setup comprising the touchscreen infotainment system and an all-digital instrument cluster. Other features include six-way adjustable bucket sport seats front driver and front passenger, a panoramic sunroof, rear AC vents with dual Type C charging ports, premium leather upholstery etc.

MG 7 Trophy: Powertrain and specifications

Under the hood, the MG 7 Trophy sedan is a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that churns out 253 bhp peak power and 405 Nm of maximum torque. For transmission duty, the sport sedan gets a nine-speed automatic gearbox. In comparison, the regular MG 7 sedan uses a smaller 1.5-litre petrol engine. It is also luxuriously appointed on the inside with a twin-screen infotainment and digital instrument cluster setup.

