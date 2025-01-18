MG 7 Trophy luxury sport sedan makes India debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Copyright © HT Media Limited
MG 7 Trophy luxury sports sedan which is available in some of the Middle East markets could launch in India too. The JSW MG Motor India has showcased the MG 7 Trophy in the country for the first time at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The MG 7 Trophy is based on the MG 7 sedan. The carmaker currently sells a wide range of utility vehicles in the Indian market in both ICE and EV segments, along with the Comet EV hatchback as well.
The automaker showcased the MG Cyberster dual-door electric cabriolet as well as the MG M9 electric MPV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and both of these EVs will be sold through MG Select, a premium retail network. With the MG 7 Trophy showcased at the same event, the carmaker hints it could further increase its premium range of products in the country, for the MG Select lineup.
The MG 7 Trophy is a fastback sports sedan which comes based on the regular MG 7 sedan available in some markets overseas. The MG 7 Trophy comes with a low-slung fastback silhouette with muscular rear shoulders and sharp character lines flowing down its body. Some of the key design elements include sleek delta-shaped LED headlamps with integrated slim LED DRLs. The automaker dubbed this as a Digital Hunting headlight. It also gets a large radiator grille occupying almost the entire front bumper, sporty alloy wheels with contrasting red brake callipers, frameless doors, three-section active rear sports wing, sleek LED taillights connected by a slim LED bar, all-black rear diffuser with quad exhaust muzzle etc.
The cabin of the MG 7 Trophy looks premium and exudes a sporty feel with a dark colour scheme. It gets a dual-screen setup comprising the touchscreen infotainment system and an all-digital instrument cluster. Other features include six-way adjustable bucket sport seats front driver and front passenger, a panoramic sunroof, rear AC vents with dual Type C charging ports, premium leather upholstery etc.
Under the hood, the MG 7 Trophy sedan is a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that churns out 253 bhp peak power and 405 Nm of maximum torque. For transmission duty, the sport sedan gets a nine-speed automatic gearbox. In comparison, the regular MG 7 sedan uses a smaller 1.5-litre petrol engine. It is also luxuriously appointed on the inside with a twin-screen infotainment and digital instrument cluster setup.
