Hyundai Staria to be showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Check details

Hyundai Staria , the Hyundai equivalent of the Kia Carnival , will be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Post its global launch in 2021, this will mark the debut of the Staria in India. While it will be showcased, it is unlikely that the Hyundai Staria will be launched in India, at least for the time being.

Alongside the Hyundai Creta Electric and the Ioniq 9, the Korean carmaker will also be showcasing the Staria MPV at the Bhart Mobility Global Expo 202

While the Hyundai Staria underpins the same Hyundai-Kia N3 platform as the recently launched Kia Carnival, Hyundai MPV looks radically different from the Kia counterpart. To begin with, the Staria features a typical van-like design with angular and tall stance. However, the low beltline, large glasshouse and pixel lighting elements do make it look quite unique.

The front has a wide grille, which features vertical rectangular LED headlights and a LED DRL strip that spans the width. The higher trim of this MPV rolls on 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels featuring a unique pattern. Brass chrome accents on the wheels, the door handles, and wing mirrors further enhance the aesthetic sophistication of the vehicle. The rear, with its signature Parametric Pixel tail lamps, gives contemporary elegance to the appearance.

Also Read : Hyundai bets big on Creta EV, sees accelerated EV penetration in India in 2025-26

The feature list includes a 10.25-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, a push-button gear selector, ambient lighting, reclining second-row seats with one-touch "relaxation mode," six airbags, forward collision avoidance assist, blind spot collision avoidance assist, safe exit assist, and a rear occupant alert system.

Hyundai at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Creta Electric, Ioniq 9 and other key showcases

The key attraction at the Hyundai stall during the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 will be the Hyundai Creta Electric, which will be launched on January 17, 2025, during the expo. The Hyundai Creta Electric retains the familiar exterior design from its older ICE-powered iteration. It brings a futuristic look with Hyundai's global Pixel design language and has a charging port integrated into the "Pixelated Graphic Grille" at the front end.

The rear bumper features the same pixelated graphic alongside elegant LED tail lamps that provide a modern touch. The Creta Electric is equipped with Active Air Flaps (AAF) that are positioned strategically to control airflow. The Creta Electric also gets the new 17-inch Aero Alloy wheels with low rolling resistance tyres, which further increase the vehicle's range.

Also Read : Hyundai Creta EV to Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Electric cars that could launch at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

The Hyundai Creta Electric will be offered with two battery pack options - 51 kWh and 42kWh. The larger battery pack option is claimed to offer a range of 473 km on a single charge while the 42 kWh battery pack is claimed for an ARAI certified range of 390 km. Moreover, the 51kWh battery pack variants will generate 169 bhp, making it even more powerful than the HyundaiCreta N Line, while the variants with smaller battery pack will generate 133 bhp. Hyundai claims that the Creta Electric can go from a standstill to 100 kmph in 7.9 seconds.

Besides the Creta Electric, the Hyundai Ioniq 9 will be the other EV model on display by the Korean carmaker. The three-row IONIQ 9 is Hyundai’s new flagship SUV. The IONIQ 9 underpins the company’s E-GMP and features a 110.3 kWh battery pack, allowing for an WLTP-rated range of up to 620 km on a single charge. The SUV's smart charging architecture supports both 400V and 800V systems, allowing for rapid charging from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 24 minutes when connected to a 350kW fast charger.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: