Acres of space for everyone: Hyundai Staria makes India debut at Auto Expo 2025

Korean auto giant Hyundai Motor showcased the Staria luxury MPV at the ongoing Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 on Friday, January 17. The MPV made its global debut back in 2021. This is the first time that the carmaker has brought a large luxury van to India. The Staria is sold in global markets, including South East Asia, as a people’s mover both in the passenger vehicle and commercial segments. It rivals large vans like Toyota Vellfire among others. Hyundai is unlikely to launch the Staria MPV in India anytime soon.

The Staria luxury MPV is being showcased by Hyundai Motor at Hall number 4 of the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. One can catch a glimpse of the Staria MPV at the Hyundai Pavilion during the six-day event between January 17 and January 22.

Hyundai Staria: Massive in size, plenty of room

The first thing one would notice is the sheer size of the Hyundai Staria MPV. It stands 5,253 mm in length, 1,997 mm in width, and 1,990 mm in height. The wheelbase of the Staria is 3,273 mm. The Staria MPV is based on the Hyundai-Kia N3 platform which it shares with the likes of the new generation Kia Carnival. The large van stands out with its unique design as well as a very roomy interior. Hyundai says the Staria MPV features 'a forward-looking body design’ that is inspired by spaceships. The MPV can accommodate up to 11 passengers.

Hyundai Staria: Inspired by spaceship design

The face of the Staria MPV gets a large windscreen, an LED light bar stretching its entire width, low-set LED headlights located on the sides, a massive chrome grille. The sides of the MPV are dominated by large panoramic windows with a low line for a distinctive and futuristic appeal. The MPV gets automatic sliding doors for second and third-row passengers which are operated by buttons. At the rear, the MPV gets vertically stacked pixel LED tail lamps inspired by Hyundai models like the Ioniq 5.

Hyundai Staria: Key features

The interior of the Staria MPV varies depending on the variants one chooses. The Hyundai Staria is available in 11, 9, and 7-seat configurations as well as a two-seater commercial version.The seats inside the 7-seater version of the MPV can recline at the push of a button, while the second row of the 9-seater version can be rotated 180 degrees. The interior is finished with high-quality materials with a minimalist style.At the top of the front console is a virtual instrument cluster enclosed in a separate unit besides a 10.25-inch multimedia screen, a touchscreen control panel for the main functions of the car. The MPV also features automatic climate control, heated and ventilated seats and a wireless charger among others. Safety features include level-2 ADAS technology, a smart key, front parking sensors and more.

Hyundai Staria: Engine, transmission

The Staria MPV is offered with hybrid, V6 petrol and diesel engine choices. The hybrid system uses a 1.6-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. The engine generates 178 hp of power and 265 Nm of peak torque while the electric motor can churn out 72 hp of power and 304 Nm of torque. The combined power output stands at 242 hp and 367 Nm. The 2.2-litre turbocharged diesel engine mated to either a six-speed or an eight-speed automatic gearbox, can generate 175 bhp of powerand 431 Nm of peak torque.

