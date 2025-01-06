Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: From Creta Electric to Harrier EV: Expected cars to be showcased

While this time around electric vehicles will dominate the Bharat Mobility Global Expo stage, there are few exciting internal combustion engine models as well that will make their debut in India. Here a list of all the expected launches and unveiling expected to take place during Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

The year 2024 has been a massive hit for the Indian auto industry with multiple new launches across segments taking place in the year. Now that we have entered 2025, the new year promises to bring even more excitement, starting just next week with the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The Bharat Mobility Global Expo, scheduled to be held in Delhi from January 17, 2025, is going to showcase, India’s rapidly evolving auto sector.

1 Speed Alert Me When Launched View More Details Hyundai Creta Electric The Hyundai Creta Electric, which was unveiled a few days ago will be launched during the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Upon launch, it will compete against the likes of the newly launched Mahindra BE 6, the Tata Curvv EV, and Maruti's e Vitara which will also make its debut at the expo. The Creta Electric will be offered across four trim levels with two battery pack options - 51 kWh and 42 kWh. The larger battery pack is claimed for an ARAI certified range of 493 km while the smaller battery pack will have an ARAI certified range of 390 km. In terms of features, it will get Vehicle-to-Load (V2L), i-Pedal technology which allows a one-pedal driving experience, Shift-by-Wire system, Digital Key, dual 10.25 inch displays, Bose premium sound 8 speaker system, 268 embedded voice commands, 70 connected car features and others along with level 2 ADAS features.

2 Speed 160 kmph Alert Me When Launched View More Details Maruti Suzuki e Vitara The unveiling of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 represents a pivotal moment for Maruti Suzuki as it steps into the electric mobility era. The e Vitara is the production form of the Maruti Suzuki eVX concept that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. The upcoming e Vitara will be built on the Heartect-e platform which is especially designed for EVs. The Suzuki e Vitara is globally offered in 49 kWh and 61 kWh battery pack options.

3 Speed Alert Me When Launched View More Details Tata Harrier EV Tata Motors is preparing to launch the Harrier EV. It is likely to be equipped with a battery pack ranging from 60 to 80 kWh, delivering an impressive maximum range of 500 km on a single full charge and is set to feature a Rear-Wheel-Drive (RWD) system, as it was recently spotted with a rear electric motor. While the current ICE-powered Harrier offers only a Front-Wheel-Drive (FWD) system, the electric version is expected to come with FWD as standard, with RWD available for its 4WD variants. The Harrier EV will be unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and is expected to be launched later in 2025.

4 Speed 170 kmph Alert Me When Launched View More Details Tata Sierra EV The Tata Sierra SUV, which made its India debut back in 1991, will return as an electric SUV next year. It will feature a modern design and advanced technology, and is expected to bring two battery options offering between 450-550 km range. The Harrier EV will be the first electric car from Tata Motors to get a twin motor set-up and all-wheel-drive.

5 Speed Alert Me When Launched View More Details MG Cyberster Cited as one of the showstoppers for JSW MG Motor India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 will be MG Cyberster. MG Cyberster combines electric and sportscar genre. The sleek silhouette and scissor doors are the design highlights for the Cyberster. We already know that it will come with a 77 kWh battery pack that will have a claimed driving range of up to 570 km on a single charge. The top speed of the MG Cyberster is expected to be a little over 200 kmph. The carmaker had earlier said that the EV could accelerate from a complete stop to 100 kmph in just 3.2 seconds. The MG Cyberster is expected to make a strong impact at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, and will be sold exclusively through the new MG Select retail channel.

6 Hyundai Ioniq 9 Hyundai recently unveiled the Ioniq 9 electric SUV at the LA Auto Show 2024. The three-row IONIQ 9 is Hyundai’s new flagship SUV, and it is expected to be showcased alongside the Creta Electric at the Hyundai stall at the Bharat Mobility show on January 17. The IONIQ 9 underpins the company’s E-GMP platform and features a large 110.3 kWh battery pack, allowing for an WLTP-rated range of up to 620 km on a single charge. The SUV's smart charging architecture supports both 400V and 800V systems, allowing for rapid charging from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 24 minutes when connected to a 350kW fast charger.

7 Engine 1,199 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Tata Tiago and Tigor facelift Alongside two new EV models, Tata Motors is also expected to showcase the mid cycle facelift models for the Tata Tiago and the Tigor. Both the models are expected to get revamped styling with revised front and rear end. The new models can also feature a new set of alloy wheels. While on the inside, the Tiago and the Tigor will be updated with modern features such as larger infotainment screen. With the update both the models are also expected to get six airbags as standard.

8 Engine 1,984 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Skoda Kodiaq The 2025 Skoda Kodiaq is to be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 for the Indian market. The new gen three-row SUV first showcased in 2024. It has a fresh design with bigger proportions than the existing model. This new version does come heavily loaded with a lot more features and is to run on a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Additionally, it should boast an enhanced 4x4 drivetrain that raises its off-road potential.

9 Engine 1,984 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Skoda Octavia vRS While the latest gen Skoda Octavia is not on sale in India yet, the Czech manufacturer will showcase the sportier vRS variant of the popular sedan during the expo. The Skoda Octavia vRS will feature RS-specific upholstery, paint options, and other unique details. Under the hood, it will feature a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine that delivers a 264 bhp and 370 Nm of peak torque. Paired with a seven-speed DSG, this powertrain is claimed to propel the car from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.4 seconds.

