Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Tata Motors likely to showcase Sierra EV and Harrier EV SUVs

Tata Motors, one of India's homegrown carmakers, will be participating in the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Seeing the advent of electric mobility all around it is most likely that the manufacturer will be going big by showcasing its upcoming electric SUVs at its pavilion. Being one of the biggest events of the Indian automotive space, all of the manufacturers in the country are gearing up to showcase their offerings at the auto show held in Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi from 17-22 January 2025. Tata Motors will most likely be showcasing the following cars at the event:

Tata at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Harrier EV

An eagerly awaited launch is the Tata Harrier EV. Tata Motors is preparing to launch the electric version of the Harrier SUV. The SUV will combine the rugged appeal of its ICE counterpart with advanced electric technology. The exterior design, as observed from the SUV's spy shots will be similar to that of the ICE version.

The EV SUV is expected to feature a battery pack ranging from 60 to 80 kWh the Harrier EV is expected to deliver a range of close to 500 km on a full charge. It is also expected to get both a Front-Wheel-Drive (FWD) and a 4WD system as it was recently spotted with a rear electric motor.

The ICE-powered Harrier, on the other hand, is offered only in a Front-Wheel-Drive (FWD) option. It is probable that the Harrier EV will be unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and is expected to be launched later in 2025.

Tata at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Tata Sierra EV

The Tata Sierra EV was also showcased by the manufacturer alongside the Harrier EV at the auto show held in 2024. With a design reminiscent of its predecessor launched in 1991, the Sierra EV SUV will feature a rather large rear window.

Similar to the Harrier EV, this SUV is also slated to pack a 60-80 kWh battery and is expected to offer a range of over 500 km on a single charge. The Sierra EV is likely to launch in the Indian market sometime in mid-2025 while its ICE derivatives will be launched later.

