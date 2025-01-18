Auto Expo 2025: VinFast lands in India, showcases VF6 & VF7 electric SUVs

VinFast has unveiled its flagship VF 6 and the VF 7 electric SUVs for the Indian markets. The VinFast VF 6 and the VinFast VF 7 also mark the Vietnamese EV manufacturer's entry into the Indian markets. The EV maker is currently operating in 12 countries across three continents and is aiming to expand its presence globally.

Both the VF 6 and the VF 7 electric SUVs get an airplane-inspired design and feature a cockpit-like cabin. The manufacturer is also offering an edge-to-edge moonroof as the cherry on top of the cake.

VinFast VF6: Specs and features

Globally, the VinFast VF6 offers a maximum range of 400 km (WLTP target) on the Eco version on a full charge. This variant produces 171 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. The Plus version has a maximum range of 381 km (WLTP target) on a full charge and it makes 198 bhp and 309 Nm torque. It also gets a 12.9-inch touchscreen for infotainment.

VinFast VF7: Specs and features

The highlight of the show for the carmaker is the VinFast VF 7, which is also expected to be one of the first products to be launched in India by the company. The Vinfast VF 7 is an all-electric five-seater SUV that gets a 75.3 kWh battery pack and can go up to 450 km (claimed) on a full charge. The VinFast VF 7 is offered in either single ordual-electric motor setup variants. The single-motor variant powers the front wheels producing 201 bhp and 310 Nm of torque.

The dual motor variant on the other hand gets the all-wheel drive variant. The two motors churn out 348 bhp and500 Nm of torque in totality. On both variants, the battery pack remains the same while the single-charge range varies from 450 km (single motor) to 431 km (dual motor). The car features a 12.9-inch touchscreen on the single motor and a 15-inch infotainment display on the dual motor variant and comes equipped with a Level-2 ADAS suite.

