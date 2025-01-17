Bharat Mobility 2025: Tata Sierra ICE breaks cover in near-production guise

Tata Motors has pulled the wraps off the near-production Sierra SUV with an internal combustion engine (ICE). While the automaker is tightlipped about the powertrain, the new Tata Sierra ICE comes as close as it gets to production form hinting at a launch later this year. The Sierra was showcased alongside the production-ready Harrier EV and the new Avinya X concept at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

Tata Sierra ICE gets closer to production

The Tata Sierra ICE builds on the concept first showcased in 2020 and we are happy to report that much of the concept’s details have been retained on the production version. The notably changes the blacked-out front grille with a full-width LED DRL and a Sierra lettering on the side. The front bumper features rectangular fog lamps and a large central air intake, while the skid plates add to the butch appearance of the SUV.

The Tata Sierra ICE has been previewed with three screens on the dashboard including one for the front passenger, keeping up with the latest trends

Speaking of butch, the Sierra ICE gets short overhangs while the massive wheel arches are filled by the 19-inch alloy wheels. The SUV gets flush-fitting door handles, while the iconic Alpine windows from the original Sierra of the ‘90s have been reimagined as windows for the rear doors and quarter glass. The rear sports an upright windscreen and tailgate for a proper boxy look on the SUV. While the cabin remained under wraps, the three-screen layout on the dashboard was evident in the model showcased.

Tata Sierra ICE: Expected Specifications

Engine options have not been revealed yet but the Tata Sierra ICE will be competing in the midsize SUV segment and is likely to share its powertrains with the Tata Harrier and Safari. Expect to see the 2.0-litre diesel sourced from Fiat, to do duty here as well, while the 1.5-litre Hyperion turbo petrol under development could also make its debut with the SUV.

The Tata Sierra ICE reimagines the Alpine windows from the original Sierra of the 1990s but also brings more practicality with the rear doors and a bigger boot

The Tata Sierra would be a rival to the Mahindra Thar Roxx, while taking on the Jeep Compass, MG Hector, and the like. More details on the new Sierra should unfold in the coming months.

