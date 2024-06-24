Best time to buy Maruti Jimny? Mahindra Thar rival gets massive discount

Maruti Suzuki has announced huge discounts on Jimny, one of its latest SUVs aimed to target lifestyle segment buyers. The Jimny, launched last year in India, is up for grabs at more than ₹2 lakh discount. This is the second time that Maruti Suzuki is offering such heavy discounts on the SUV which rivals the likes of Mahindra Thar. The Jimny is offered in India at a starting price of ₹12.74 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹14.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant.

This is the second time that Maruti Suzuki is offering heavy discount on Jimny SUV since its launch last year. Maruti sells the Jimny SUV in Zeta and

The latest discount takes savings on Jimny SUV to up to ₹2.50 lakh over its ex-showroom price. The discount is available on both Zeta and Alpha variants of the SUV. While the entry-level Zeta variant gets ₹50,000 discount, the Alpha variant gets the highest discount. It is believed the discount has been offered on Jimny to increase its sales. Among all utility vehicles Maruti Suzuki sells, Jimny grosses the least number of units every month.

The latest discount on Jimny takes its starting price below ₹12-lakh mark while buying the top-end version at the maximum discount could prove to be a value-for-money buy.

Maruti Suzuki had taken a similar initiative towards the end of last year by offering nearly ₹2 lakh discount on the Thar-rival. In an attempt to boost its retail figures, the automaker even launched a Thunder Edition, which came as affordable as ₹10.74 lakh (ex-showroom). In March this year, Maruti Suzuki offered the Jimny SUV with discounts ranging up to ₹1.50 lakh. The discounts were available on models manufactured last year.

Maruti Jimny: Engine, performance

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is available with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual gearbox and a four-speed torque converter gearbox. The engine is capable of churning out 103 bhp of maximum power and 134 Nm of peak torque. The SUV also comes with Suzuki's AllGrip Pro 4x4 technology which sends power to all four wheels and enhances its off-road capability.

