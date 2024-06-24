HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Best Time To Buy Maruti Jimny? Mahindra Thar Rival Gets Massive Discount

Best time to buy Maruti Jimny? Mahindra Thar rival gets massive discount

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Jun 2024, 20:56 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
This is the second time that Maruti Suzuki is offering heavy discount on Jimny SUV since its launch last year. Maruti sells the Jimny SUV in Zeta and
...
Maruti Jimny
Maruti Suzuki is offering big discounts on the Jimny with more than ₹2 lakh savings on the lifestyle SUV.
Maruti Jimny
Maruti Suzuki is offering big discounts on the Jimny with more than ₹2 lakh savings on the lifestyle SUV.

Maruti Suzuki has announced huge discounts on Jimny, one of its latest SUVs aimed to target lifestyle segment buyers. The Jimny, launched last year in India, is up for grabs at more than 2 lakh discount. This is the second time that Maruti Suzuki is offering such heavy discounts on the SUV which rivals the likes of Mahindra Thar. The Jimny is offered in India at a starting price of 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 14.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant.

The latest discount takes savings on Jimny SUV to up to 2.50 lakh over its ex-showroom price. The discount is available on both Zeta and Alpha variants of the SUV. While the entry-level Zeta variant gets 50,000 discount, the Alpha variant gets the highest discount. It is believed the discount has been offered on Jimny to increase its sales. Among all utility vehicles Maruti Suzuki sells, Jimny grosses the least number of units every month.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Jimny (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Engine Icon1462 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10.90 - 20.35 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv500 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV500 2024
Engine Icon2179 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 12 Lakhs
View Details
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV700
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.35 - 17.60 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

The latest discount on Jimny takes its starting price below 12-lakh mark while buying the top-end version at the maximum discount could prove to be a value-for-money buy.

Also Read : Mahindra Thar Armada spotted ahead of launch. Check out the changes

Maruti Suzuki had taken a similar initiative towards the end of last year by offering nearly 2 lakh discount on the Thar-rival. In an attempt to boost its retail figures, the automaker even launched a Thunder Edition, which came as affordable as 10.74 lakh (ex-showroom). In March this year, Maruti Suzuki offered the Jimny SUV with discounts ranging up to 1.50 lakh. The discounts were available on models manufactured last year.

Also Read : Gurkha SUV to get automatic gearbox soon? Force Motors clarifies

Maruti Jimny: Engine, performance

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is available with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual gearbox and a four-speed torque converter gearbox. The engine is capable of churning out 103 bhp of maximum power and 134 Nm of peak torque. The SUV also comes with Suzuki's AllGrip Pro 4x4 technology which sends power to all four wheels and enhances its off-road capability.

(Source)

First Published Date: 24 Jun 2024, 14:05 PM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.