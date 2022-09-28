Best time to buy a Tata car? Offers on Nexon, Harrier, Safari and more

Tata Motors is offering discounts of up to ₹ 40,000 on models such as Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Harrier, and Safari.

It's the festive season and time for potential vehicle buyers to rush to the showrooms. The automakers, too, rush with a wide variety of discounts on their products and service offerings. The latest addition to this list is Tata Motors. The homegrown auto manufacturer is offering up to ₹40,000 discounts on its passenger vehicles such as Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Harrier and Safari. The discount ranges between ₹20,000 and ₹40,000. Here are snapshots of the Tata Motors passenger cars' discounts.

Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago hatchback is being offered at a discount of ₹23,000. The XZ trim of the hatchback is being offered with a cash discount of ₹10,000, an exchange bonus of ₹10,000 and a corporate discount of ₹3,000. The XE and XT trim too, are available with an exchange bonus of ₹10,000 and a corporate discount of ₹3,000.

Tata Tigor

Tata Tigor compact sedan is available at a discount of up to ₹23,000. The XZ trim of the sedan is being offered with a cash discount of ₹10,000, an exchange bonus of ₹10,000 and a corporate discount of ₹3,000. XE and XM trim come with an exchange bonus of ₹10,000 and a corporate discount of ₹3,000.

Tata Motors has established a strong grip in the SUV segment in India.

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon is being offered at a discount of up to ₹20,000. The Nexon diesel variants come with an exchange bonus of ₹15,000, while there is a corporate discount of ₹5,000. The petrol variants come with a corporate discount of ₹3,000.

Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier is being sold with an exchange bonus of ₹40,000. The Tata Harrier SUV is available at a price range of ₹14.69 lakh and ₹22.04 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Safari

Like its sibling Tata Harrier, the Tata Safari SUV is also available with an exchange bonus of ₹40,000. The SUV is available at a price range of ₹15.34 lakh and ₹23.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

