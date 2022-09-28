Best time to buy a Tata car? Offers on Nexon, Harrier, Safari and more
It's the festive season and time for potential vehicle buyers to rush to the showrooms. The automakers, too, rush with a wide variety of discounts on their products and service offerings. The latest addition to this list is Tata Motors. The homegrown auto manufacturer is offering up to ₹40,000 discounts on its passenger vehicles such as Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Harrier and Safari. The discount ranges between ₹20,000 and ₹40,000. Here are snapshots of the Tata Motors passenger cars' discounts.
Tata Tiago
Tata Tiago hatchback is being offered at a discount of ₹23,000. The XZ trim of the hatchback is being offered with a cash discount of ₹10,000, an exchange bonus of ₹10,000 and a corporate discount of ₹3,000. The XE and XT trim too, are available with an exchange bonus of ₹10,000 and a corporate discount of ₹3,000.
Tata Tigor
Tata Tigor compact sedan is available at a discount of up to ₹23,000. The XZ trim of the sedan is being offered with a cash discount of ₹10,000, an exchange bonus of ₹10,000 and a corporate discount of ₹3,000. XE and XM trim come with an exchange bonus of ₹10,000 and a corporate discount of ₹3,000.
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon is being offered at a discount of up to ₹20,000. The Nexon diesel variants come with an exchange bonus of ₹15,000, while there is a corporate discount of ₹5,000. The petrol variants come with a corporate discount of ₹3,000.
Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier is being sold with an exchange bonus of ₹40,000. The Tata Harrier SUV is available at a price range of ₹14.69 lakh and ₹22.04 lakh (ex-showroom).
Tata Safari
Like its sibling Tata Harrier, the Tata Safari SUV is also available with an exchange bonus of ₹40,000. The SUV is available at a price range of ₹15.34 lakh and ₹23.05 lakh (ex-showroom).