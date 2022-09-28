HT Auto
Best time to buy a Tata car? Offers on Nexon, Harrier, Safari and more

Tata Motors is offering discounts of up to 40,000 on models such as Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Harrier, and Safari.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Sep 2022, 11:58 AM
Tata Motors is offering a discount of up to ₹40,000 on its different models.
It's the festive season and time for potential vehicle buyers to rush to the showrooms. The automakers, too, rush with a wide variety of discounts on their products and service offerings. The latest addition to this list is Tata Motors. The homegrown auto manufacturer is offering up to 40,000 discounts on its passenger vehicles such as Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Harrier and Safari. The discount ranges between 20,000 and 40,000. Here are snapshots of the Tata Motors passenger cars' discounts.

(Also Read: Tata Motors launches two new variants of Safari SUV. Here’s what is new)

Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago hatchback is being offered at a discount of 23,000. The XZ trim of the hatchback is being offered with a cash discount of 10,000, an exchange bonus of 10,000 and a corporate discount of 3,000. The XE and XT trim too, are available with an exchange bonus of 10,000 and a corporate discount of 3,000.

Tata Tigor

Tata Tigor compact sedan is available at a discount of up to 23,000. The XZ trim of the sedan is being offered with a cash discount of 10,000, an exchange bonus of 10,000 and a corporate discount of 3,000. XE and XM trim come with an exchange bonus of 10,000 and a corporate discount of 3,000.

Tata Motors has established a strong grip in the SUV segment in India.
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon is being offered at a discount of up to 20,000. The Nexon diesel variants come with an exchange bonus of 15,000, while there is a corporate discount of 5,000. The petrol variants come with a corporate discount of 3,000.

Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier is being sold with an exchange bonus of 40,000. The Tata Harrier SUV is available at a price range of 14.69 lakh and 22.04 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Safari

Like its sibling Tata Harrier, the Tata Safari SUV is also available with an exchange bonus of 40,000. The SUV is available at a price range of 15.34 lakh and 23.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 28 Sep 2022, 11:55 AM IST
TAGS: Tata Safari Tata Nexon Tata Harrier Tata Tiago Tata Tigor
