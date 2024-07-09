Best time to buy a Hyundai? Big offers on i20, Verna, Alcazar and more

Have you been dreaming about that Hyundai car for long but prices and wait times turning you off? Worry not because now may be the best time to drive home that dream car as July has seen a host of offers and discounts on car models from various brands, including Hyundai. Check out the best deals that you can get on car models like Hyundai i20, Alcazar, Tucson and more.

Best deals on Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS:

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS is priced between ₹ 6 lakh and ₹ 8.50 lakh.

The smallest member of the Hyundai India family, the Grand i10 NIOS is spunky to drive while has the looks to back its claims of driving well. The Grand i10 NIOS can be had with discounts of up to ₹30,000 and one can also avail exchange bonus of up to ₹10,000.

Best deals on Hyundai i120:

The Hyundai i20 is one of the most popular hatchback models in the country although the segment only has a handful of players. The Hyundai i20 benefits from a sporty design language and comes with a cabin filled to the brim with features. The Hyundai i20 is now offered with discounts of up to ₹30,000 while there is an additional exchange bonus of up to ₹10,000.

Best deals on Hyundai Verna:

Hyundai Verna is priced between ₹ 11 lakh and ₹ 17.50 lakh in the Indian car market. These prices are ex-showroom.

Hwyundai Verna has tasted enormous success in years gone by but the sedan segment as a whole has shrunk in recent times. While the latest version of the Verna has managed to do fairly well, it has had to compete in a much smaller space that it is accustomed to. The Verna sports both petrol and diesell engine options, is loaded with features while has one of the most spacious cabins in the segment. Its front design may divide opinions but as a practical option, it still makes good sense. Currently, the Hyundai Verna is carrying a discount of up to ₹20,000 while there is also an exchange bonus of around ₹15,000.

Best deals on Hyundai Alcazar:

Hyundai Alcazar is priced between ₹ 17 lakh and ₹ 21.30 lakh. These prices are ex-showroom.

The Hyundai Alcazar is a three-row model from the Koreans that sits above the enormously popular Creta SUV. The Alcazar may not look as catchy as the Creta but it is aimed more for someone looking at a practical and comfortable cabin that is also very premium. The Hyundai Alcazar is carrying several very compelling offerings which include discounts of up to ₹55,000 and exchange bonus of around ₹30,000.

Best deals on Hyundai Tucson:

Hyundai Tucson is priced between ₹ 29 lakh and ₹ 36 lakh, making it the most-expensive engine-powered car model from the Korean brand in India. These prices are ex-showroom.

The Tucson is one of the most premium SUVs offered by Hyundai in India and is also perhaps the most stylish of the lot. The five-seater is packed with features and the cabin is quite plush too. The SUV competes in a segment that has some very formidable rivals and as such, offers can make it a compelling buy. At present, discounts of up to ₹2 lakh can be expected on the Hyundai Tucson, depending on the model year of production.

Note: The offers and discounts mentioned above are indicative and subject to vary from city to city, and state to state. Please check with company and dealership officials for the exact nature of promotions.

