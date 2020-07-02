Best compact sedans in India: From Maruti Dzire to Tata Tigor

Compact sedan segment has seen its high and lows in the past, but now almost all the major automakers are stepping-up game in this segment. The sub-4-meter cars offer a more affordable alternative to the compact SUVs. These sedans are also the number one buying preference for fleet owners which account for notable sales in this segment.

If you are planning to go for a compact sedan, we've listed out some of the best options you can chose from.

Maruti Dzire:

The Maruti Dzire is the undisputed king of the segment. It comes out as a very well rounded package featuring a balance of best powertrain, spacious and comfortable cabin, and easy driveability which is a boon for drivers.

It employs the K12N 1.2-litre DualJet engine which produces 66 kW (90 PS) at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 4,400 rpm. It is available with both 5-speed AT and AMT transmission options.

It is priced in the range of ₹5.89 lakh to ₹8.81 lakh.

2020 Dzire from Maruti Suzuki.

Honda Amaze:

Honda Amaze is another fantastic sub-4-metre sedan if you are looking for a stylish, reliable and feature-rich package. The current model was introduced at the Auto Expo 2018.

It sources power from a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol and a 1.5-litre oil-burner motor. While the former is known to make 90 PS of power and 110 Nm of torque, the latter pushes out 100 PS and 200 Nm. Both the engine are available with a 5-speed manual and a CVT option.

The Honda Amaze BS 6 is priced in the range of ₹6.10 lakh to ₹9.96 lakh.

Photo of BS 6 complaint Honda Amaze compact sedan. (Photo courtesy: Honda Cars India)

Hyundai Aura:

Hyundai Aura can be said as the longer/sedan version of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios hatchback. It is one of the latest entrants in the sub-compact sedans in India and has already made highlights for its sassy looks.

It comes with a long list of features such as the 8-inch infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, climate control, a wireless phone charger, steering-mounted audio controls, semi-digital instrument panel, a multi-info display, and keyless entry with push-button start.

The Aura comes with a 83 PS 1.2 Kappa Petrol, 75 PS 1.2 U2 CRDi Diesel, 100 PS 1.0 Turbo GDi, and a 69 PS 1.2 Bi-Fuel (Petrol with CNG) options.

It is priced in the range of ₹5.80 lakh to Rs. 9.23 lakh.

Hyundai Aura (HT Auto Photo)

Tata Tigor:

Tata Tigor is based on the popular Tiago hatchback. It is considered a superb value for money proposition.

It's engine option include a 86 PS 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine with 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT gearbox. It starts from ₹5.75 lakh. There are also a fully electric battery powered Tigor, dubbed as 'Tigor EV'.

Tata Tigor sedan.

Ford Aspire:

Though the Ford Aspire might not be as popular as some other options in the list, it is still a decent buy considering it offers smart and sort looks, well-equipped lower-range variants, good riding quality and driveability. It is priced in the range of Rs. 5.99 lakh and Rs. 8.34 lakh.

Ford's sub-four-metre sedan Aspire (HT Photo)

(All prices, Ex-showroom, Delhi)