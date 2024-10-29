Bentley's new ‘Nila’ Blue colour showcases collaboration with Supriya Lele

Bentley Motors has introduced a striking new colour named ‘Nila’ Blue under a creative partnership with well-known British fashion designer Supriya Lele. The colour is available only for Bentley Mulliner customers, this one-of-a-kind hue combines Lele’s Indian heritage and Bentley’s expertise in luxury automotive design. Named after the Sanskrit word for ‘Sapphire,’ Nila Blue symbolises both heritage and innovation, the company noted.

Bentley's Mulliner is known for its ability to provide options for customisation inspired by art, fashion and personal memories. Mulliner’s artisans work in close collaboration to reflect the individuality of clients. The newly developed colour ‘Nīla’ Blue is a translation of the vision of both Bentley and Supriya Lele into an elegant, innovative and unique shade.

Bentley Nila Blue: Inspiration

Supriya Lele’s design identity centres around sensual, tailored silhouettes and a refined colour palette, often featuring shades of blue. Her connection to the colour is inspired by her Indian heritage and is influenced by philosophical reflections on blue explored in William Gass's 1976 treatise ‘On Blue.’ This shade reflects the values of understated luxury and elegance shared by both Lele’s fashion label and Bentley Mulliner’s design.

Bentley Nila Blue: A one-of-one Bentayga S

To showcase the vibrancy of Nīla Blue, Lele co-designed a bespoke Bentayga S for the colour’s debut. The exterior of the luxury SUV features the Nīla Blue shade throughout, with colour-matched lower brightware and the blue pinstripe on the 22-inch sports-style wheels. The carbon fibre body kit is highlighted with accents in Mulliner White for contrast, this is also continued inside the cabin of the car. On the inside, custom elements include satin black Naim audio speaker grilles and open-pore black-stained crown-cut walnut veneers bordered in Nīla Blue as a result of Lele’s confident and experimental style.

Bentley Nila Blue: Availability

Nīla Blue will be exclusively available to Bentley customers through the Mulliner Bespoke Studio. Interested customers would have to make inquiries at Bentley retailers to explore this automotive and fashion fusion.

