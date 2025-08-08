Bentley unveils first bespoke Batur Convertible by Mulliner

Bentley has completed the first example of its Batur Convertible, built by Mulliner, the company’s in-house coachbuilding and special projects division. This one -off creation features an Opalite exterior with Beluga and Mandarin highlights, paired with a 740 bhp, 6.0-litre twin-turbocharged W12 engine, the most powerful version of the unit Bentley has produced and one of the last applications of the iconic W12 before it is retired.

This first customer car follows the appearance of Mulliner’s development prototype, Batur Convertible Car Zero, at the Goodwood Festival of Speed earlier this year. That prototype will also appear at Monterey Car Week in the US, finished in a duo-tone Vermilion Gloss and Satin scheme.

Bentley Batur Convertible: Design

The Batur Convertible’s exterior is defined by a gloss black racing stripe, bordered by fine Mandarin pinstripes, running seamlessly from the front grille over the bonnet and cockpit ‘airbridge’ before resuming along the rear deck. The stripe is not an applied decal but painted directly into the bodywork. At the rear, bespoke embroidery mirrors this stripe pattern on the Tonneau cover. The matrix grille is finished in gloss Beluga with subtle orange highlights, while five-spoke alloy wheels carry the same Beluga and Mandarin theme.

The Bentley Batur Convertible gets an eye-catching exterior paint job.

Bentley Batur Convertible: Cabin

The interior adopts a ‘one plus one’ configuration, giving the driver and passenger distinctly different surroundings. The driver’s side uses Beluga black hide and Alcantara with Mandarin contrast stitching and Linen accents, while the passenger side is finished in Linen hide and Alcantara with Mandarin detailing. This division continues into the luggage area and even the bespoke key cases, with each side reflecting its respective colour theme.

Bentley Batur Convertible: Crafted details

Attention to detail extends throughout the cabin. The fascia and door waistrails feature a satin black engine-turned finish, the centre console is finished in gloss Beluga veneer, and titanium is used for the gearshift paddles, steering wheel rotary controls, air vent mechanisms, and other switchgear. The steering wheel itself combines Beluga and Linen trims with Mandarin cross-stitching and a machined titanium top marker. Behind the seats, the luggage area is split into two colour-matched sections, each housing part of a custom two-piece luggage set.

Bentley Batur Convertible: Limited production

The Batur Convertible is the third model in Mulliner’s Coachbuilt family, following the Bacalar barchetta and the Batur coupé. Production will be strictly limited to a small number of cars, with each one customised in close collaboration with its owner using Mulliner’s digital visualiser to select colours, materials, and finishes for almost every component.

