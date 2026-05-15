Bentley unveils Bentayga EWB Chalet Edition

Bentley Motors has unveiled a new special edition of the Bentayga EWB that takes its cues from Alpine luxury. Created with Mulliner, Bentley’s bespoke division, and the Gstaad Guy, the Bentayga EWB Chalet Edition is a limited-edition interpretation of the luxury SUV built around comfort, craftsmanship and a discreet design theme. The Bentayga EWB Chalet Edition is available exclusively through Bentley Mulliner, its customisation branch.

The project marks a first collaboration between Bentley and the social media personality behind the Gstaad Guy persona. The model is based on the Bentayga EWB Azure and has been developed as a refined companion for Alpine-style travel. Bentley says the design uses a carefully chosen mix of colours and materials inspired by upscale mountain living.

The Gstaad Guy has built a global following through satirical content that reflects high-end lifestyles, and that sensibility has shaped this edition. Rather than using loud styling cues, Bentley and Mulliner have focused on a quieter luxury approach that places emphasis on atmosphere and finish.

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Bentley Bentayga EWB Chalet Edition: Cabin

Inside, the Chalet Edition gets a four-seat layout with comfort seats designed to reduce fatigue for both driver and passenger. A rear centre console is included to keep the cabin focused on relaxation and long-distance comfort.

Bentley has used Saddle leather, tweed details, diamond-quilted surfaces and Liquid Amber open-pore wood veneers to create a warm interior feel. Fireglow accents add contrast, while Saddle-coloured speaker grilles help the Naim for Bentley audio system blend into the cabin. The brand has also added the Gstaad Guy emblem, a chalet graphic on the front wing panel, laser-etched detailing, and embroidered Alpine Flower motifs on the headrests and cushions.

Bentley’s Chalet Edition cabin combines Saddle leather, tweed accents and open-pore wood finishes inspired by upscale Alpine retreats.

At the debut, the Gstaad Guy said, “When I story-tell through my ‘Gstaad Guy’, I think of a real-life Gstaad ‘guy’. A type of person that expects the best of the best in all that they do and consume. A connoisseur, seeking the best vacations, homes and modes of transport in between. While always prioritising the Gstaad values of togetherness, warmth, excellence in the air, at sea and on the road. And since a Mulliner Bentley Bentayga is the best option for a Gstaad ‘guy’, it is the only option for the Gstaad Guy. That’s how the idea for The Chalet Bentayga was born."

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Bentley Bentayga EWB Chalet Edition: Exterior details

Outside, the SUV wears a Light Tudor Grey paint finish applied by hand over about 60 hours. It also gets a Bronze Styling Specification with a Fireglow pinstripe, Chalet Edition badges on the front wings and bespoke treadplates. Buyers can also choose Saddle leather boot protectors with Fireglow binding and Alpine embroidery.

Hugo R. Chizlett, Lead Designer for Bentley Mulliner, explaining the design, said, “The Gstaad Guy had a very clear vision of what he wanted to achieve with The Chalet Edition. We were able to explore various bespoke textures and finishes to bring this car to life in an elegant way that fit this special client’s personality completely, whilst still feeling Bentley. The Chalet Edition values craftsmanship, materials and atmosphere over overt statements. Each choice – from palette to materials and finishes – reflects quiet confidence and understanding that true luxury is recognised without needing to be announced."

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