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Bentley reveals Full Send livery with miniature scales models

By: Saptak Bardhan
Updated on: 12 May 2026, 19:13 pm
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Bentley has launched a limited-edition "Full Send" collection featuring scale models and art. While collectibles are available now, full-sized Supersports production begins in late 2026 for global luxury markets.

Bentley reveals Full Send livery with miniature scales models
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British luxury automaker Bentley has released a limited-edition merchandise collection inspired by its high-action film, Supersports: FULL SEND. Additionally, the centrepiece of the collection includes high-quality scale models of the #199 Supersports featured in the film. Available in 1:18 and 1:43 sizes, these models accurately recreate the car’s aerodynamic upgrades, including its specialised rear wing, front dive planes, and rear diffuser.

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Bentley Supersports Full Send: Design

The models also mirror the ‘Full Send’ design created by London artist Deathspray. This visual style features a black-and-white theme highlighted by bright green accents, green-tinted windows, and mismatched wheels—green in the front and white in the back. Inside, the replicas even include the custom hydraulic handbrake lever used during the film’s stunts.

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In addition to the vehicle scale models, Bentley is offering two exclusive art prints. These hand-screen-printed pieces represent key moments from the film, such as the opening burnout and high-speed slides through the factory. Each print is individually numbered to ensure its status as a collector’s item.

(Also Read: Upcoming Audi Q9 interior revealed ahead of global debut)

Full-sized Supersports to enter Production

While these collectables are available now, the full-sized Supersports will enter production for customers in late 2026. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in early 2027 across several global markets, including the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and parts of the Middle East and Asia-Pacific.

Bentley recently signed Priyanka Chopra Jonas as a brand ambassador for the new campaign. In addition to that, the company unveiled the Artenara Edition of its luxury SUV, the Bentayga. The new curated edition is available with either a V8 engine in standard or extended wheelbase, or standard wheelbase with a V6 hybrid. The Artenara Edition follows on from the beautiful combinations of colour and finish of the Bentayga Atelier and adds further craftsmanship and presence.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 12 May 2026, 19:13 pm IST
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