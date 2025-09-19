Bentley introduces exclusive ‘Ombre by Mulliner’ paint finish for Flying Spur

Bentley has unveiled a new chapter in automotive craftsmanship with the introduction of its ‘Ombre by Mulliner’ paint finish on the Flying Spur. This marks the first time the colour-fade treatment has been applied to a four-door sedan, and the result is a striking visual blend that underscores Bentley’s reputation for bespoke luxury.

What is the ‘Ombre by Mulliner’ finish?

‘Ombré by Mulliner’ is a handcrafted paint technique that seamlessly blends two different colours along the body and roof of a car. The effect creates a gradual transition, offering a dynamic and unique look from every angle. The finish was first showcased on a Continental GT at Monterey Car Week earlier this year and is now available on the Flying Spur.

How is the paint applied?

The process is far from ordinary. Nearly 60 hours of handcraftsmanship are required, with two specialist technicians working on each car. They begin by applying the chosen colours at the front and rear, before carefully blending them across the centre panels in stages. The precision ensures symmetry on both sides, with every car becoming a unique creation thanks to subtle variations in how each layer settles.

The Bentley Flying Spur Ombre has been made special with unique touches on the inside as well.

Which colour combinations are available?

Currently, Bentley offers three curated fades:

Topaz Blue to Windsor Blue

Sunburst Gold to Orange Flame

Tungsten to Onyx

These options were carefully selected to ensure smooth transitions without producing an unintended third colour. Bentley has confirmed that more combinations will be added in the future as part of its expanding Mulliner bespoke programme.

Where was the Flying Spur with Ombre finish unveiled?

The Flying Spur, with its new finish, made its debut at the Southampton International Boat Show, where Bentley hosted a dedicated showcase stand. This follows the debut of the Continental GT with the same treatment at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering in Monterey earlier this year.

How much does the Ombre option cost?

Exclusivity comes at a price. The ‘Ombre by Mulliner’ finish costs £48,000 (approx. $68,000 or ₹59.97 lakh). To put that into perspective, the option alone costs more than a Toyota Fortuner GR-S 4x4 AT in India, which is priced at ₹52.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

