Bentley Continental GT S breaks cover with electrified V8

The Bentley Continental GT S has been launched as the newest member of the Crewe-based luxury marque’s grand touring portfolio. Slotted below the Speed and Supersports models as the new mid-range offering, it continues to pair an electrified V8 engine with an all-wheel drive setup, but claims more power than the now-shelved W12 power unit.

Blacked-out details

Blackline Specification elements give the Continental GT S its darker visual identity, including blacked-out grilles and badging

The GT S models are set apart from the herd with exclusive design elements and interior finishing. It wears a Blackline Specification exterior trim that culminates in a dark front splitter, alongside glossy black front grilles and blacked-out Bentley badge and lettering. The mirror caps, rear diffuser, and sill extensions are finished in a Belgua black shade. These are accompanied by dark-tinted LED headlamps and taillamps, as well as dark tailpipe finishers. The 22-inch dual-tone alloys can be swapped for a gloss black set.

While images of the cabin are yet to emerge, the dark theme extends inside the Continental GT S with the Piano Black interior trim. If that seems too mundane, those interested can add a high-gloss carbon fibre trim. The seats are upholstered in a dual-tone scheme unique to the model, and can be had in full leather as an option.

Hybrid V8 claims to overthrow W12

The electrified 4.0-litre V8 produces a combined 680 PS and 930 Nm, surpassing Bentley’s discontinued W12 engine

The Bentley Continental GT S carries over the 4.0-litre crossplane V8 engine and pairs it with two electric motors. This makes for a 130 PS jump from the previous-gen GT S, amounting to a combined 680 PS and 930 Nm of peak torque. With this, the grand tourer shoots from a standstill to 100 kmph in 3.3 seconds before topping out at 190 mph (~306 kmph). Bentley claims that this powerhouse can now outperform even the legendary W12.

This is also the first GT S to be fitted with the Bentley Performance Active Chassis. This includes AWD with rear-wheel steering and an electronic limited-slip differential. It also carries over the 48V active anti-roll system and the new-gen ESC from the Continental GT Speed.

The Bentley Continental GT S will be sold in two variants: the hardtop GT S and the convertible GTC S. While an India launch is not yet confirmed, both models are expected to be offered on our shores. The luxury marque’s portfolio in India currently includes the Continental GT and the Continental GT Convertible, aside from the Bentayga, Bentayga Extended Wheelbase (EWB), and the Flying Spur.

