Bentley's new Bentayga will churn more power than W12, to break cover on June 2

If the already available V6 hybrid and powerful V8 powertrains are not enough, Bentley is ready to unleash more for its Bentayga SUV. The British luxury car maker is working on another Bentayga, and it promises to be even more potent than the previous W12 model. The carmaker has teased the new Bentley Bentayga ahead of its June 2 unveiling.

While Bentley is keeping most of the juicy details a secret, the small teaser video released by the company on its official social media channel reveals the exhaust note. Bentley also claimed that it is going to be the most powerful Bentayga ever, which clearly indicates that the upcoming model will have a V8 engine churning out more power than the previous 12-cylinder Speed model. There will be a standard sports exhaust and even a new Sport calibration with a drift mode.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

The luxury auto company also claimed that this new Bentayga will be faster and more agile than any Bentley SUV before it, as well as the most emotional and engaging Bentayga to date. For reference, the Bentayga W12 churn out 592 bhp peak power and could race to 0-100 kmph in four seconds flat before it was discontinued last year. The new V8 hybrid powertrain of the automaker is capable of pumping out nearly 730 bhp peak power and offers up to 80 kilometres of pure electric range.

In May 2024, Bentley said that this new hybrid powertrain would define the future of the auto company. Hence, expect the same engine to be under the hood of the upcoming Bentley Bentayga that is slated to break cover on June 2.

As Bentley has taken pledge to become a more niche brand with focus on more performance and luxury, the new Bentayga is expected to play a crucial role in that strategy.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: