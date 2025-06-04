Bentley Bentayga Speed unveiled as the brand’s most powerful SUV yet. Here's what it gets

Bentley has introduced a new version of its flagship performance SUV, the Bentayga Speed, featuring a revised chassis and a more powerful engine. The updated model replaces the earlier W12-powered Speed variant and now runs a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 producing 650 PS and 850 Nm of torque. With this setup, the Bentayga Speed accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.4 seconds and reaches a claimed top speed of 310 kmph.

With these updates, the Bentayga Speed becomes the most performance-focused variant in the current Bentayga range, offering increased agility and responsiveness without abandoning the brand’s hallmark emphasis on comfort and craftsmanship.

Bentley Bentayga Speed: Exterior

Design updates include dark-tinted headlights and taillights, Speed badging, and standard 22-inch alloy wheels, with 23-inch wheels offered as an option when selecting carbon ceramic brakes. A black roof finish is also available, offering a contrasting visual detail, depending on body colour.

Bentley Bentayga Speed: Interior

Inside, the changes are more detail-oriented. The SUV now features Speed-specific trim, including a revised digital driver display and embroidered badging. A new Precision Diamond quilt pattern has been introduced for the seats and door panels. The interior also uses a two-tone upholstery split, with darker colours dominating the cabin.

Bentley Bentayga Speed: Driving modes

While the focus is on sportier driving characteristics, the updated Bentayga Speed retains the Comfort and Bentley driving modes seen in the rest of the line-up. These remain unchanged, preserving the SUV’s suitability for long-distance touring.

Bentley Bentayga Speed: Exhaust

The new V8 outperforms both the previous V8 S and the discontinued W12 variant, not only in output but also in responsiveness. A Sports exhaust system comes as standard, aiming to provide a more pronounced engine note. For buyers seeking an even louder setup, an optional Akrapovič titanium exhaust with quad tailpipes is also available.

Bentley Bentayga Speed: Features and drivetrain

The biggest changes are in how the new Bentayga Speed handles. The updated Sport mode now includes stiffer suspension damping and enhanced steering feedback. A new ESC Dynamic mode allows limited slip angles and power-on oversteer, while optional carbon ceramic brakes and launch control further extend its dynamic range.

The inclusion of all-wheel steering also marks a first for the Bentayga range. It helps reduce the turning radius at lower speeds by turning the rear wheels opposite to the front, while aiding stability at higher speeds by aligning them in the same direction.

