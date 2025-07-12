Bentley Bentayga Speed sets new SUV hill climb record at Goodwood

Bentley’s latest Bentayga Speed has officially set a new record for the fastest internal combustion engine (ICE) production SUV on the Goodwood Festival of Speed hill climb. Despite patchy wet conditions, the 641 bhp luxury SUV completed the hill run in 55.8 seconds last Sunday, ahead of the festival’s public opening.

The time marks an improvement of almost one second over the previous W12-powered Bentayga Speed’s run in dry conditions. It also beats all other ICE production SUVs recorded at the event. Only Bentley’s specially modified Pikes Peak Bentayga has gone faster up the same hill.

Bentley’s vehicle dynamics specialist Andy Marson, driving the Bentayga Speed, reached a peak speed of 209 kmph before braking for Molecomb corner. According to Bentley, the run showcased the car’s revised chassis, ESC Dynamic settings, and all-wheel steering systems aimed at improving cornering response and stability.

Bentley Bentayga Speed: Engine and handling

The new Bentayga Speed uses a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, producing 641 bhp and 850 Nm of torque. It accelerates from 0–60 mph in a claimed 3.4 seconds and reaches a top speed of 310 kmph.

Compared to previous Bentayga models, the latest version introduces several handling updates. These include a recalibrated SPORT driving mode, ESC Dynamic software, and all-wheel steering. Bentley says these changes allow for more responsive steering, improved cornering grip, and greater driver control.

Bentley Bentayga Speed: Chassis and braking

The Bentayga Speed offers optional carbon ceramic brakes. In combination with ESC Dynamic mode, these brakes are designed to allow more flexibility for drivers, including the ability to engage controlled drift angles or sharper turn-ins using torque vectoring.

All-wheel steering has been introduced as well. At lower speeds, the rear wheels turn in the opposite direction to the front wheels, reducing the turning circle. At higher speeds, the rear wheels turn in the same direction for increased stability.

Bentley Bentayga Speed: Design and customisation

Visually, the Bentayga Speed retains its familiar SUV proportions but adds darker exterior elements. Features include dark-tinted headlamp and tail lamp bezels, 22-inch Speed wheels as standard, and an optional 23-inch wheel, a first for Bentley SUVs, available with the carbon ceramic brake package.

Painted brake callipers in a range of colours are also available, reflecting the growing emphasis on personalisation in the luxury SUV segment.

Bentley Bentayga Speed: Rivals

While high-performance SUVs continue to gain popularity, the Bentayga Speed’s latest record puts it at the top among production ICE-powered models tackling the Goodwood hill. The car’s mix of power, updated handling systems, and braking options places it firmly in competition with rivals from brands such as Lamborghini and Aston Martin.

