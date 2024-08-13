Basalt to Curvv and Curvv EV: Decoding the coupe SUV trend in India

With the launch of Citroen Basalt and the Tata Curvv EV , and the upcoming launch of Curvv internal combustion engine (ICE) version in the Indian automotive scene, it is clear that automotive manufacturers here are focusing increasingly on a very distinct body type, one that has thus far been reserved for a niche section within the luxury car market. But coupe SUVs are not the fiefdom of luxury manufacturers in India any longer as mass-market players, in a possible bid to stand away from the crowd, are adopting the design language in their newer offerings. They seem ready but are customers game?

Coupes have existed for years and years, and so have coupe SUVs. But thats in more mature automotive markets across the world. India, now the world's third-largest vehicle market in terms of sales - trailing only China and the United States, has showered love on conventional SUVs since the time of Renault Duster and first-gen Hyundai Creta. Such has been the passion of this love affair that the field is now peppered with options galore. So if one cannot climb the podium immediately, create another pedestal, a pedestal called coupe SUVs.

But what is a coupe-SUV design? And more importantly, is the Indian market ready to accept this rather unique body type? Here is a lowdown…

Coupe-SUV: What does it mean?

A coupe-SUV is the fusion of two body types into one. The front half is bulky like an SUV whereas the rear half is aerodynamic with a sloping roof which resembles a coupe, bringing character to the SUV body type. It is a mix of bigger wheels and a high ride height, combined with sportier looks and the promise of sharper handling compared to traditional SUVs.

The Curvv EV from Tata Motors derives its name from the sloping roofline of the model, one that also lends it the credentials of being a coupe SUV.

Coupe-SUV: A new concept?

The Tata Curvv, Tata Curvv EV and Citroen Basalt have put the spotlight on the coupe-SUV style in India. However, the body type has a past in the Indian and international markets.

The introduction of the body type is generally attributed to BMW, a company that the X6 coupe-SUV to the world in 2008. The X6 was based on the BMW X5 and was marketed as a Sports Activity Coupe (SAC) rather than the currently used coupe-SUV name.

The latest BMW X6 remains a niche offering from the German brand. Yes, even in developed markets of the world like the United States and several European countries.

Dial back time further still and there were others in the international markets who had showcased somewhat similar styles like AMC Eagle SX/4 in 1981, Lexus with its second-gen RX and the Infinity FX in 2003. But they were never marketed as a product of a different segment.

Coupe-SUVs in the Indian market

The Indian market has mostly had coupe SUVs in the luxury segment. The coupe-SUV offerings in India include the BMW X6, BMW X4, BMW X2, Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe and the Porsche Cayenne Coupe. All of these models are mostly pricier than their non-coupe equivalents or rivals.

The Porsche Cayenne Coupe comes to India via the import route and is priced upwards of ₹ 1.50 crore before taxes.

And due to the premium price point of these offerings, very few of these coupe SUVs are seen on the Indian roads. However, the small but significant presence of these may have influenced entry of newer mass-market coupe-SUVs. After all, there is a certain aspirational value attached to the body style, regardless of the segment.

Coupe-SUV: The Indian mass-market era?

With the launch of Citroen Basalt and Tata Curvv EV, and the unveil of Tata Curvv ICE, coupe-SUV-shaped vehicles are making their presence known. The much more affordable price tag - compared to often plus ₹1 crore for luxury coupe SUVs, makes these and other upcoming coupe-SUVs an option that can be considered by the value-driven Indian buyer.

It is worth mentioning that while coupe SUVs like Tata Curvv EV and the Citroen Basalt may be the first few here, mass-market coupe SUVs have existed in global markets. Iterations from Volkswagen (Tiguan X) and Renault (Arkana) of their mass-market coupe SUVs have already been around since 2021. Just not in India.

With the majority of buyers swaying towards buying SUVs, the introduction of these coupe fusion SUVs into the mass markets could not have been come at a better time.

Coupe-SUVs: Are they popular globally?

The short answer: Not really. The reason why coupe SUVs have not been celebrated amongst car enthusiasts worldwide is the one that sets it apart. The sloping roof reduces headroom for rear passengers, the boot space also seems to be compromised when compared to traditional SUVs and these options are have mostly been priced at a premium. When comparing it to traditional coupes, coupe SUVs get more drag and may lack performance.

Coupe-SUVs: A sensible choice or not?

With the recent launches in the Indian market, there are two new coupe SUVs which are, for now, priced quite attractively. The Tata Curvv EV starts at a price of ₹17.49 lakhs (introductory, ex-showroom) and the Citroen Basalt starts at ₹7.99 lakhs (introductory, ex-showroom). However, whether the diverse Indian market will embrace the body type or confine it to the sidelines remains to be seen.

