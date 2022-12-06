HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Ban On Bs 3 Petrol, Bs 4 Diesel: Protests Boil Up In Delhi, Punjab

Ban on BS 3 petrol, BS 4 diesel: Protests boil up in Delhi, Punjab

As BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel vehicles have been banned in Delhi in view of rising pollution levels in the national capital, protests have been boiling up against the government. A transporter's body has said that it will hold protests against Delhi and Punjab governments in both states over the ban on plying of BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel vehicles, reports PTI.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Dec 2022, 10:46 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Vehicular pollution contributes significantly to the overall poor air quality of Delhi-NCR. (PTI)
Vehicular pollution contributes significantly to the overall poor air quality of Delhi-NCR. (PTI)
Vehicular pollution contributes significantly to the overall poor air quality of Delhi-NCR. (PTI)
Vehicular pollution contributes significantly to the overall poor air quality of Delhi-NCR.

Also Read : Tata Motors' passenger cars could get costlier from next month

The Delhi Taxi and Tourist Transporters Association met yesterday and decided to hold road blockades against the Delhi and Punjab governments. Interestingly, many taxis that transport people in and around the national capital are BS 3 petrol or BS 4 diesel compliant. The latest regulation issued by the Delhi government would impact them severely, claims the transporters association. They also said that several tourist buses and taxis from Punjab come to Delhi every day, which would be impacted by the rule leading to the affected tourism business.

The association claimed that it was a conspiracy by the Delhi government to ban the BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel vehicles and stressed that the ban would impact the transport and tourism business of many.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹37.9 - 42.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.01 kmpl
₹7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.06 kmpl
₹2.64 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe
2996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.5 kmpl
₹83.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Jeep Compass (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Compass
1368 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹17.19 - 28.84 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Audi Q2 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q2
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 15.38 kmpl
₹34.99 - 50.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

The Delhi government on Monday imposed a ban on plying of BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel four-wheelers in the national capital till December 9 this year because of the restrictions clamped by the central government's air quality panel under stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The sub-committee for the implementation of GRAP held a meeting on Sunday to review the air quality scenario in the national capital region as well as the forecasts for meteorological conditions and the air quality index of Delhi as air pollution turned severe. To reduce the vehicular pollution level in Delhi, it has also mandated the neighbouring states to stop registering diesel autorickshaws in select areas.

First Published Date: 06 Dec 2022, 10:45 AM IST
TAGS: petrol diesel
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present.
2022 Range Rover drive review: Built like a fort, crafted like a palace
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents

Trending this Week

Ather_450
Ather charges forward with unique offers on its electric scooter
Toyota_91
Toyota cars most likely to run lakhs of kilometers, finds study
Scorpio_Classic
SUVs continue to power Mahindra in India
Volkswagen_ID3_side
Volkswagen ID.3 facelift teaser will make you crave for more
glb_911
Mercedes GLB three-row SUV is your 'affordable' alternative to GLS

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Toyota Innova HyCross: First Drive Impressions
Toyota Innova HyCross: First Drive Impressions
Toyota Innova Hycross: The muscled MPV on hybrid steroids
Toyota Innova Hycross: The muscled MPV on hybrid steroids
Volvo XC40 Recharge becomes more powerful. When is India launch
Volvo XC40 Recharge becomes more powerful. When is India launch
Is Switzerland banning electric vehicles? Here's all you need to know
Is Switzerland banning electric vehicles? Here's all you need to know
Mercedes-AMG S-Class is the most powerful S-Class of all time
Mercedes-AMG S-Class is the most powerful S-Class of all time

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city