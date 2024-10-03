Bajaj Chetak Blue 3202 vs Ola S1 Air: Specs, features and price compared

Bajaj launched the Chetak Blue 3202 in India on 31 August, 2024. This scooter is a rebadged version of the Bajaj Urbane which sold for a higher price and had a shorter range out prior to this. The Ola S1 Air has been around for a while and the manufacturer has recently also introduced a superfast service network called 'Hyperservice'.

The two electric scooters are currently competing in a similar price category. If you're looking to buy an affordable electric scooter, this article can help you decide which is the right choice for you between the Bajaj Chetak Blue 3202 and the Ola S1 Air.

Bajaj Chetak 3202 vs Ola S1 Air: Performance

The Chetak 3202 is powered by a 4.2 kW PMS motor which produces a power output of 5.36 bhp and 16 Nm of torque. The battery pack is a 3.2 kWh lithium-ion which allows it to run up to a claimed 137 km in Eco mode. The top speed of the scooter for the standard variant is 63 kmph whereas the TecPac gets a top speed of 73 km/h. The battery charges up from 0-80 per cent in 3 hours and 35 minutes.

The Ola S1 Air on the other hand features a 2.7 kW hub-mounted electric motor. The battery pack on offer is a 3 kWh one that offers a claimed range of 151 km but Ola says that the actual range may be around 125 km on Eco mode. The top speed that this two-wheeler can achieve is claimed to be up to 90 km/h, making it faster than the Chetak. To fully charge the Ola S1 Air requires about 5 hours to charge fully.

While the Bajaj Chetak has a slightly larger battery, the Ola S1 Air offers a longer range and faster top speed. For users prioritizing range and performance, the Ola S1 Air may be a better choice.

Bajaj Chetak 3202 vs Ola S1 Air: Features

In terms of features the Bajaj Chetak Blue 3202 gets a very basic coloured LCD Display with Bluetooth for call and message alerts. The Chetak gets two riding modes—Eco and Sport. It gets features such as hill hold, reverse mode, regenerative braking, a key fob, an app to monitor every detail of you scooter and GPS.

The Ola features a 7-inch touchscreen display with advanced features including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS. It also supports music playback and call alerts. There are three riding modes offered on the Ola S1 Air—Eco, Normal and Sport. Other features on the scooter include reverse mode, over-the-air (OTA) updates, cruise control and voice assistant. The boot offers 34 liters of under-seat storage.

Bajaj Chetak 3202 vs Ola S1 Air: Suspension and brakes

The Bajaj offers a front disc brake and rear drum brake with a front single-sided suspension and rear mono shock. The safety features on offer include regenerative braking but lacks ABS or traction control.

On the other hand, the Ola features drum brakes on both front and rear wheels and the suspensions are twin front telescopic forks and rear dual shock absorbers. The safety features like hill-hold assist, side-stand cut-off, and cruise control are available but also lacks ABS.

Bajaj Chetak 3202 vs Ola S1 Air: Pricing

The Bajaj Chetak Blue 3202 comes at a starting price of ₹1.15 lakh (ex-showroom). The additional TecPac comes at an additional extra of ₹5,000. The Ola S1 Air is priced starting at ₹1.06 lakh (ex-showroom).

