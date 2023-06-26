Automatic climate control: Do you really need it in your car?

Automatic climate control is a feature that used to be available in premium cars before. However, nowadays, in a majority of modern cars, even in the mass-market segment too, this feature is being offered as a standard fitment. However, despite this feature being present in a lot of cars, many vehicle owners are not aware of its functioning.

Along with many other advanced features, the automatic climate control too has made people's in-car cabin experience much more comfortable. A car with a manual AC system requires you to manually toggle the AC, and control the blower speed and temperature settings. On the other hand, in automatic climate control-equipped cars, things are much easier. Irrespective of the outside temperature, the cabin temperature remains constantly at the same level you set. The onboard sensors regulate the hot and cool cabin air depending on the ambient temperature and humidity outside in order to match the levels you set inside.

Here are all the details you want to know about the automatic climate control.

Synced with connected technology

In many modern cars equipped with automatic climate control, the feature comes laced with connected technology. Along with most premium cars, in models like Hyundai Venue or Kia Seltos, the driver can remotely toggle the AC system. This allows you to enter into an already cool cabin when you are coming from the scorching heat outside.

Air purifiers and perfumes

In many cars like Kia Seltos, MG ZS EV, Hyundai Creta etc, the automatic climate control system comes paired with a built-in air purifier, which automatically purifies the air inside the cabin, reducing the level of particulate matter. In some of the luxury cars like Mercedes-Benz S-Class, and BMW 7 Series, this feature comes along with a built-in perfume diffuser.

Multi-zone climate control

If you are travelling with your family, with people sitting at the back, they may not require the same level of cooling as people sitting at the front of the car. In cars fitted with manual AC systems, it is not possible to regulate different temperatures for different people. However, in cars equipped with automatic climate control, it can be done easily. Many modern automatic climate control equipped cars come with multi-zone climate control systems. For example, two, three or even quad-zone automatic climate control is not uncommon these days. Some luxurious SUVs like the BMW X7 and the Mercedes-Benz GLS are even equipped with a five-zone climate control unit.

Complicated to operate

Everything has positive and negative sides. Automatic climate control may sound interesting, but it is actually a bit complicated to operate, especially for new users. Adjusting them while driving could be a tricky job. Also, since a car cabin is a confined small space, there is always a high chance of air with different temperatures getting mixed, which actually jeopardises the basic concept of climate control, especially in multi-zone climate control-equipped cars.

Expensive to fix

It is said that simplicity is best. While operating manual AC or fixing them in case of any trouble is not a painstaking or too expensive process at all, automatic climate control systems are expensive because of their host of sensors and electronics.

