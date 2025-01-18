HT Auto
MG Majestor unveiled at Auto Expo 2025, will rival Toyota Fortuner Legender

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 18 Jan 2025, 11:29 AM
  • MG Majestor is expected to share its engine with the Gloster.
Only the exterior of the MG Majestor has been showcased right now.
Only the exterior of the MG Majestor has been showcased right now.

JSW MG Motor India has unveiled the Majestor SUV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. It is essentially a facelifted version of the Gloster that was already on sale in the Indian market. What's interesting is that the Gloster will continue to be on sale and the Majestor will be positioned above the Gloster in JSW MG Motor India's lineup.

What are the design highlights of the MG Majestor?

MG Majestor is based on the Maxus D90 SUV that is on sale in a few global markets. It has a huge front grille in the front that is finished in gloss black. There is a split-headlamp design where the LED Daytime Running Lamp is positioned above and the main headlamp cluster sits vertically in the bumper.

