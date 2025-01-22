Hyundai Creta Flex Fuel breaks cover at Auto Expo 2025

Hyundai Creta Flex Fuel has been showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. As the name suggests it is powered by a Flex -fuel compatible engine. Hyundai has not announced a launch timeline for the Creta Flex Fuel as of now. However, the brand has revealed the specifications of the new vehicle.

What powers the Hyundai Creta Flex Fuel?

Hyundai Creta Flex Fuel uses a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged engine that is doing duty on the Hyundai i20, Venue and the Kia Sonet. It puts out 118 bhp of max power at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 172 Nm at 1,500 rpm. It comes mated to a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. We have not seen this engine and gearbox combo in any of the Hyundai cars that are on sale in India. The engine has been further modified so that it can run on E0-E100 petrol or ethanol.

What is the hardware on duty on the Hyundai Creta Flex Fuel?

The monocoque chassis uses McPherson strut with coil springs in the front and a couple torsioin beam axle at the rear as the suspension setup. Braking duties are handled by a disc in the front as well as at the rear. The tyre size is 215/60 R17 while the spare wheel measures 205/65 R16. The dimensions of the Creta Flex Fuel are identical to those of the regular Creta. So, it measures 4,330 mm in length, width of 1,790 m and height of 1,635 mm. The wheelbase measures 2,610 mm.

Hyundai Creta Electric launched

The highlight of Hyundai's pavilion was the launch of the Creta Electric. The prices start at ₹18 lakh and go up to ₹23.50 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. It is offered in five variants - Executive, Smart, Smart (O), Premium and Excellence.

Hyundai Creta Electric will be offered in two battery packs - 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh. The claimed range stands at 390 km and 473 km respectively. According to Hyundai, the 11 kW Smart Connected wall box charger can charge the car from 10 per cent to 100 per cent in 4 hours using AC home charging. With DC charging, the car can charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 58 minutes.

