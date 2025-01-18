Auto Expo 2025: Five unmissable cars you just have to check out. And why

Auto Expo 2025 has brought together the best that carmakers in the country have on offer. Or at least are promising to bring. And while there is an overwhelming focus on EVs or electric vehicles, there is a plethora of technology on display too.

Now while each car model has its own special place here, a few of these models are just that little bit extra special. If you plan to visit Auto Expo 2025 - public days begin from Sunday, be sure to check out the below recommendations for sure.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

The first-ever Maruti all-electric model has a special place at Auto Expo 2025. While prices are not known yet, the country's largest carmaker has pitched the e Vitara has the beginning of an electric car revolution. The e Vitara looks different from any Maruti Suzuki model we have seen so far and also promises a far more premium cabin. With two battery pack options and a best - claimed - range of 500 kilometres, don't expect the e Vitara to be within budget for most buyers. And while we have to wait for the official launch for the pricing, expect it to be upwards of ₹20 lakhs, possibly even touching ₹30 lakhs for the All-Wheel Drive version.

Hyundai Creta EV

Tarun Garg (second from left), COO and Wholetime Director at Hyundai Motor India, and Unsoo Kim (right), MD at Hyundai Motor India, at the launch of Creta EV at Auto Expo 2025.

Hyundai has added yet another EV to its portfolio in the country and this time, it is the familiar - and popular - Creta that comes in with battery power. It may look like the Creta engine version for the most parts but there are several unique bits on the outside and in the cabin. On the move, Creta EV promises a range of up to 470 kms with the bigger battery pack. And yes, there are two battery pack options.

MG Cyberster

The MG Cyberster offers a single-charge range of 507 km with a 77 kWh battery pack.

Is this the most-affordable electric sportscar in India? We don't yet know the pricing of the MG Cyberster but the EV has been showcased at Auto Expo 2025 and reservation window for it has also been opened. Quite the showstopper with its scissor doors, the model offers over 500 bhp and promises a range of around 400 kilometers per charge.

BMW X1 LWB

The BMW X1 LWB Electric has been launched at an introductory ex-showroom price of ₹ 49 lakh at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

The BMW X1 LWB all-electric SUV has been launched at ₹49 lakhs. The model is significant because it could accelerate BMW's prowess in the luxury EV space. Remember, its iX remains the best-selling luxury EV in the country. The X1 LWB EV, however, promises to elevate the space on offer on the inside while remaining a very lively model on the move.

Mercedes CLA Concept

Mercedes-Benz has showcased the CLA Concept at Auto Expo 2025.

One of the most stunning vehicles on display here is a gleaming Red Mercedes. Although a concept, the Mercedes CLA Concept is a four-door, low-slung model with a sloping roofline and massive 21-inch alloys. The sparkling LED light signature on the face is the biggest showstopper here.

