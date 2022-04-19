In pics: Audi Urbansphere concept showcases future of spacious mobility
The all-new Audi Urbansphere electric minivan sits on a PPE technology platform with an electric drive system.
Audi has unveiled the much-awaited Audi Urbansphere concept car. Audi shared initially designers and engineers created the Audi Urbansphere for use in traffic-dense Chinese megacities, however, it is also suitable for any other metropolitan center in the world. (Audi)
The Audi Urbansphere has been modelled as a large electric minivan with ultimate futuristic looks. Audi has followed the principle of simplicity in terms of designing the electric minivan. The electric car has a length of 5.5 meters, a height of almost 1.78 meters, and a width of more than two meters. (Audi)
At the front of the Audi Urbansphere comes as a Singleframe that gives the concept EV a definitive look. The entire surface of the Singleframe becomes a stage or canvas known as the Audi Light Canvas. It can be used for communication – with dynamic lighting effects to clearly signal to other road users in order to improve road safety. (Audi)
The Audi Urbansphere sits on large 24-inch six double-spoke wheels. The body along with the Singleframe offers digital eyes of the adjacent lighting units, a widely curved, dynamic roof arch and a massive rocker panel that conceals the battery unit (Audi)
Similar to the Singleframe lighting space at the front, an LED matrix surface features at the rear of the Audi Urbansphere. It has similar function to the former. (Audi)
The Audi Urbansphere is based on Volkswagen's Premium Platform Electric or PPE architecture. Its two electric motors are capable of delivering a total output of 295 kilowatts and a peak torque of 690 Nm. The concept EV also has one electric motor on each of the front and rear axles which, by means of electronic coordination, makes it an all-wheel-drive. (Audi)
The Audi Urbansphere concept EV promises to offer structured and calm zones to passengers that are up made from the highest quality materials. High quality wood, wool, and synthetic textile fabrics have been used in paneling, seat coverings, and floor carpets. (Audi)
the Audi Urbansphere concept is counter-hinged at the front and the rear, thus there is no B-pillar. As a result, the whole Urbansphere interior opens up to passengers as soon as they climb in. The seats also cater to passengers’ changing social needs in a variety of ways, informs Audi. While conversing, they can turn to face each other on their swivelling seats. On the other hand, those who want some seclusion can conceal their head area from the person sitting next to them using a privacy screen mounted behind the headrest. (Audi)
There are four individual seats inside the concept EV. These are in two rows. The seats in the rear offer particularly generous dimensions and a wide range of adjustment options. Such as in relax and entertain modes, the backrest can be tilted up to 60 degrees while leg rests extend at the same time. The center-mounted armrests integrated into the sides of the seats and their counterparts in the doors create a comforting feeling of security. (Audi)
