Audi to preview a new car on August 25. Is it the new Q3?

The third-generation Audi Q3 was revealed in 2025 and is already being sold in international markets. With India being a key market in the German luxury auto giant's global map, the new iteration of the Audi Q3 is expected to launch soon, possibly by September this year. Meanwhile, the automaker is preparing to unveil a new model in India on August 25. Audi has not revealed anything officially, but it could be the new Q3.

The latest iteration of the Audi Q3 has been road testing in India for quite some time, hinting at a nearing launch.

The latest iteration of the Audi Q3 has been road testing in India for quite some time. The SUV was spotted in the country being tested without any camouflage. While we wait for the launch of the new Audi Q3, here are the key details to note.

2026 Audi Q3: Design

The front fascia of the new Q3 comes completely redesigned with a more upright stance and a significantly revamped new and larger grille. The grille dominates the front profile with its 3D pattern. The sleek and sharp LED headlamp unit is now mounted on the bumper, delivering a split headlamp look, which is for the first time in a Q3. There is a sculpted bumper sporting a large vertical side element. There is a black styling element stretched from a honeycomb-patterned air dam toward the headlamps.

Moving to the side profile, the new Q3 gets blacked-out B and C pillars, giving it a floating roof design. There is a gently sloping roofline that merges neatly into the integrated roof spoiler. Expect the India-spec model to get 18-inch wheels. At the back, the new model looks sharper than the outgoing model. It gets a connected full-width LED tail lamp with an illuminated Audi logo in the centre. There is an integrated roof spoiler just above the rear windshield that gives the SUV a sporty vibe.

2026 Audi Q3: Features

The India-spec 2026 Audi Q3 will come with a host of feature updates over the outgoing model. It gets an all-LED lighting setup with pixel-style DRLs and customisable lighting signatures offering personalisation. Inside the cabin, there will be a panoramic sunroof, a 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 11.9-inch fully digital instrument cluster, a heads-up display (HUD), connected car technology, and a 12-speaker Sonos audio system.

2026 Audi Q3: Safety

On the safety front, the India-spec 2026 Audi Q3 could come equipped with seven airbags, a level-2 ADAS suite, a 360-degree surround view camera, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, ABS and EBD, TPMS, adaptive damper system, auto park assist, etc.

2026 Audi Q3: Powertrain

Upon launch, the 2026 Audi Q3 is expected to be offered with a single powertrain option in India. There would be a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine churning 204 bhp peak power and 320 Nm of maximum torque. For transmission duty, it would get a seven-speed DCT gearbox. It would most likely be offered with an All Wheel Drive (AWD) drivetrain exclusively, popularly known as the Quattro system.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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