Audi SQ8 to debut in India on March 17

Audi India is set to bring a new performance-focused SUV to the country on March 17. The Audi SQ8 will sit between the regular Audi Q8 and the more aggressive Audi RS Q8, offering buyers a balanced option.

The SQ8 is expected to be priced at roughly ₹1.7 crore (ex-showroom). That places it neatly between the Q8, which is currently priced at ₹1.13 crore, and the RS Q8 at ₹2.34 crore (both ex-showroom).

Audi SQ8: Design

On the outside, the SQ8 retains the familiar coupe-like shape of the Q8. However, there are enough changes to tell it apart. The large front grille gets a silver surround and distinctive patterned inserts. LED Matrix headlamps come as standard, and the front bumper features more sculpted air inlets.

Silver detailing can also be seen on the ORVM housings, along the lower door trims and across the rear bumper. In global markets, the SQ8 is offered with alloy wheels ranging from 21 to 23 inches. Some countries also get carbon-ceramic brake discs as standard.

Front three-quarter view of the Audi SQ8 showcasing its silver-framed grille, LED Matrix headlamps and coupe-style SUV silhouette.

While the overall silhouette remains unchanged, these small touches give the SQ8 a sportier presence without going as extreme as the RS model.

Audi SQ8: Engine and performance

At the heart of the SQ8 is a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine. It is the same basic unit found in the RS Q8, but tuned differently. In the SQ8, it produces 507 bhp and 770 Nm of torque. For comparison, the RS Q8 delivers 640 bhp and 850 Nm, while the standard Q8 uses a 3.0-litre turbo-petrol V6 making 340 bhp and 500 Nm.

Power is sent to all four wheels through an 8-speed automatic gearbox and Audi’s quattro all-wheel-drive system. According to Audi, the SQ8 can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.1 seconds. That figure puts it firmly in sports SUV territory, despite its size and weight.

With the SQ8, Audi India is widening its flagship SUV range. It is aimed at buyers who want V8 performance and sharper styling, but without stepping all the way up to the full RS badge.

