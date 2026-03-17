Audi SQ8 launched in India at 1.77 cr; Brings 507 bhp V8 thrills

Audi India has launched the Audi SQ8 in India, expanding its flagship SUV lineup with the new performance-focused model positioned between the standard Q8 and the range-topping RS Q8 . The SQ8 reaches our shores at ₹1,77,72,000 (ex-showroom), effectively filling the gap in the German brand’s full-size luxury SUV range.

With this addition, Audi aims to cater to buyers seeking V8 thrills without stepping up to the more extreme RS-badged model.

Audi SQ8: Design

The Audi SQ8 features a large Singleframe grille with distinctive inserts and LED Matrix headlamps

The Audi SQ8 retains the coupe-SUV profile that the Q8 is known for while carrying several design changes to set itself apart from the standard model. Up front, it features a large Singleframe grille with a silver surround and distinctive inserts, flanked by standard LED Matrix headlamps. The front bumper has also been revised with more pronounced air inlets for a beefier look.

Additional silver accents are visible on the ORVM housings, lower door trims and rear bumper. The SUV comes riding on large alloy wheels, with options ranging from 21 to 23 inches. While the overall silhouette remains unchanged, these updates lend the SQ8 a sportier on-road presence without becoming as aggressive as the RS Q8.

Audi SQ8: Engine and performance

Powering the Audi SQ8 is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine producing 507 bhp and 770 Nm

Under the hood, the SQ8 brings a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine producing 507 bhp and 770 Nm of torque. This gets paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and Audi’s quattro all-wheel-drive system. In comparison, the standard Q8 uses a 3.0-litre V6 engine, while the RS Q8 offers significantly higher output from the same V8 architecture.

Audi claims that the 0–100 kmph sprint gets over in just 4.1 seconds, placing the SQ8 firmly in the high-performance SUV segment.

With the launch of the SQ8, Audi India has further strengthened its presence in the premium performance SUV space, offering a middle ground between everyday usability and all-out performance.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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