Audi S5 Sportback delisted from website, hints towards potential discontinuation

German luxury automaker Audi has delisted the S5 Sportback from its website. Currently, the Audi A4 and A6 remain the only sedans offered by the German automaker, with a host of SUVs being on offer, including Q3 , Q5 , Q7, Q8, SQ8 and RSQ8. The Audi S5 Sportback was the last sport sedan which the company had to offer following the discontinuation of the Audi R8 and RS 5 in India. The S5 Sportback seems to have been discontinued from Audi’s product portfolio in India, owing to low sales and waning customer demand.

Audi has delisted the 350 bhp S5 Sportback in India, potentially marking the end of its performance sedan era. Driven by waning demand, this Quattro-equipped powerhouse leaves Audi's sedan lineup diminished.

Audi S5 Sportback: Engine

The Audi S5 Sportback was powered by a 3.0L turbocharged V6 petrol engine (TFSI) producing 350 bhp and 500 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission. The power was sent to all four wheels as the car boasted Audi’s signature Quattro all-wheel drive technology. The S5 Sportback boasted a top speed of 250 kmph and accelerated from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.8 seconds.

Audi S5 Sportback: Features

The Audi S5 Sportback was equipped with a host of features, including leather and alcantara upholstery, power-adjustable driver seat with memory function, three-zone automatic climate control, contour ambient lighting, 10.1-inch touchscreen digital infotainment system, head-up display (HUD), Audi Park Assist, Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus, panoramic sunroof, flat-bottom steering wheel, drive selector, rear-view camera and Bang & Olufsen premium sound system, among others. Not only that, but the interior of the car was offered in two colour schemes: Rotor Grey and Black.

Moreover, the S5 Sportback was equipped with Matrix LED headlamps with dynamic turn signals. Additionally, the car boasted LED taillights with dynamic flashing lights, along with 19-inch 5 double-arm S-style Graphite Grey alloy wheels.

Additional features which could be added to the S5 Sportback include red brake callipers, an Audi exclusive black styling package, S Sports suspension with damper control and a comfort key with sensor-controlled compartment release, among other features.

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Audi S5 Sportback: Dimensions and Weight

The Audi S5 Sportback measures 4,765 mm in length, 1,845 mm in width, and 1,390 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,825 mm. Notably, the S5 Sportback weighed 2,035 kg and boasted a 58-litre fuel tank.

Audi S5 Sportback: Colour Options

The Audi S5 Sportback was offered in eight colour options, namely District Green, Mythos Black, Navarra Blue, Tango Red, Daytona Grey, Quantum Grey, Ibis White and Turbo Blue.

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