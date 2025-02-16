Audi RS Q8 facelift to make India debut tomorrow

The Audi RS Q8 performance SUV's facelifted iteration is all set to launch in India on February 17. This facelift comes as a mid-life update for the performance SUV. It comes with a plethora of cosmetic changes both on the outside and inside the cabin. Audi will sell the RS Q8 facelift in a fully loaded variant with a V8 engine promising 850 Nm of maximum torque.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

While Audi will announce the pricing of the RS Q8 facelift tomorrow, expect the SUV to be priced around ₹2.3 crore (ex-showroom). Upon launch, the Audi RS Q8 facelift will take on cars such as the Lamborghini Urus SE and the Porsche Cayenne GTS as well as cars from Maserati.

Audi RS Q8 facelift: Design updates

At the exterior, the Audi RS Q8 facelift comes incorporating a host of changes. The design changes include new styling for wheels, updated front fascia and lighting package. It gets a full LED light package. Inside the cabin, the Audi RS Q8 facelift gets new sports seats and a dual-screen package. Some other major changes include quad-zone climate control, power-adjustable front seats, powered tailgate etc. The SUV also gets driver assistance systems on the feature front.

The Audi RS Q8 facelift gets a flashy badge that shows it as the fastest SUV to lap the Nurburgring. The performance SUV lapped the Nordschleife in 7.36 minutes in the hands of racing driver Frank Stippler.

Audi RS Q8 facelift: What powers it

The Audi RS Q8 facelift gets power from a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine. This engine is capable of producing 640 bhp peak power and 850 Nm of maximum torque. This means the Audi RS Q8 facelift comes churning out 40 bhp of additional power output and 50 Nm of extra torque over the outgoing model. The updated Audi RS Q8 performance SUV is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 3.6 seconds.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: