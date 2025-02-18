Audi RS Q8 facelift launched in India. Here's what the most expensive Audi SUV has to offer

Audi RS Q8 facelift was launched in India with a price tag of ₹2.49 crore, ex-showroom. The new SUV becomes the most powerful SUV in the company’s lineup in India and also the most expensive one. Based on the Audi Q8, the performance offering gets the RS treatment complete with a V8 engine. Here’s what the most expensive Audi SUV has to offer.

1 Design At the exterior, the Audi RS Q8 facelift incorporates a host of changes. The design changes include new styling for wheels, updated front fascia and lighting package. It gets a full LED light package. The SUV rides on 23-inch forged alloy wheels completely blacked-out for the sporty touch. Audi has upgraded the rear with new OLED taillights and added a new rear diffuser.

2 Cabin Inside the cabin, the Audi RS Q8 facelift gets new sports seats. TThe cabin gets lots of sporty touches including gloss-black finish on the dashboard, Alcantara finish on the steering wheel, gear knob, door panels, and more.

3 Technology The cabin continues to feature a dual screen setup. The infotainment screen and a display for the auto climate control function dominate the central console, while there’s the Virtual Cockpit rolling out all the essential information with some nice graphics. On the feature front, the RS Q8 comes equipped with wireless charging, four-zone climate control, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate, and more.

5 Rivals The Audi RS Q8 is a performance focused SUV priced at ₹2.49 crore, ex-showroom. The SUV rivals the likes of Aston Martin DBX and the Lamborghini Urus, which are priced at ₹3.82 crore and ₹4.18 crore respectively. All the prices are ex-showroom.

