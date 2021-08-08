Audi RS 5 Sportback to launch in India tomorrow: Things to know

Audi RS 5 Sportback to launch in India tomorrow: Things to know1 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2021, 03:23 PM IST
Audi RS 5 Sportback is expected to be priced at around ₹1.5 crore (ex-showroom).
German luxury car manufacturer Audi India is all set to launch the updated RS 5 Sportback in the country on August 9. The performance-focused luxury car is already available in the international market since December 2019. Also, the RS 5 Sportback comes on the heels of the S5 Sportback that was introduced to the Indian market recently.
Speaking about the car it comes with minor design updates, as seen in the international market-spec model. Expect the India-spec model to get similar changes. However, the engine and transmission of this car would remain the same as the outgoing model.
Before the car hits showrooms, here are all the details you need to know.
Price
Audi RS 5 Sportback is likely to be sold in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). In that case, the price of this high-performance luxury car will be higher. It is expected to be priced at around ₹1.5 crore (ex-showroom).
Design
The updated Audi RS 5 Sportback performance coupe comes with a host of styling changes over the outgoing model. It looks sharper and sportier compared to its RS7 Sportback sibling. It gets a redesigned wider single-frame grille flanked by sharper revised headlamps with matrix LED lighting technology.
The car comes with 40 mm wider wheel arches compared to the outgoing model. It also gets sharper character lines and redesigned LED taillights. The RS 5 Sportback is expected to be available with 19-inch wheels as standard, while 20-inch wheels would be offered as an option.
Cabin
Inside the cabin, new Audi RS 5 Sportback gets a revised touchscreen infotainment system. Just like the international market-spec ₹5 Sportback, the India-spec model is likely to come with Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus along with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Seat and upholstery materials have been updated and there would be some technological changes as well.
Powertrain
The outgoing Audi RS 5 Sportback gets power from a 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine. This engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox that is clubbed with Audi's famous Quattro all-wheel-drive system.
The engine is capable of belting out 444 bhp of power output and 600 Nm of maximum torque. Expect this same engine and transmission to be under the hood of the upcoming RS5 Sportback as well. Power and torque output too would remain the same along with the fuel efficiency.