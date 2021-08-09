Audi RS 5 Sportback launched at 1.04 crore. Check out details here

Audi RS 5 Sportback has been officially launched in India at an introductory price of ₹1.04 crore (ex showroom). With a 2.9L V6 TFSI engine at its core, the performance-oriented Audi sedan is brought in via CBU route and is directed straight at driving enthusiasts looking for a capable luxury vehicle.

Audi RS 5 Sportback claims to have the performance credentials married with the practicality of also being an everyday drive option. Aided amply by its sleek roofline, the RS 5 Sportback has an aerodynamic profile and can hit 100 kmph in just 3.9 seconds. With the TFSI engine at its heart, there is 450 hp for the taking and a delicious grunt of 600 Nm of torque.

The RS 5 Sportback from Audi also has Audi Drive Select with 2 RS Modes, coupled with quattro and RS Sports suspension. And when it is time to bring things to a pause, the RS Black brake callipers aren't just gorgeous to look at but are equally capable with their stopping powers.

Audi is banking on the niche performance car buyers to take a strong liking for the latest that the German car maker has on offer. "The Audi RS 5 is coming to India as a Sportback, for the very first time and will be the perfect choice for customers who want the Audi RS DNA in addition to everyday practicality," said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Audi India Head. "Audi RS 5 Sportback is a superlative all-rounder, which is built with just the right mix of aggressive styling, heart-pumping performance, and opulent luxury which will garner tremendous affinity with performance car customers and existing Audi customers in India."

Audi RS 5 Sportback exterior highlights:

The RS 5 Sportback gets new single-frame which encases the glossy black RS honeycomb grille. Flanking it on either side are Matrix LED head lights with dynamic turn indicators and washer system. The flared wheel arches around the 19-inch, 10-spoke alloy wheels further add to the sporty appeal of the car while the RS bumpers and body-coloured ORVMs enhance the appearance.

Audi RS 5 Sportback colour options:

The performance sedan from Audi is offered in eight exterior hues. These are Nardo Gray, Turbo Blue, Tango Red, Mythos Black, Glacier White, Navarra Blue, Sonoma Green and Daytona Grey.

A look at the rear profile of Audi RS 5 Sportback.

Audi RS 5 Sportback cabin highlights:

The vehicle gets alacantara/leather interiors and feature decorative aluminum inlays. The three-spoke multifunction steering wheel is backed up with paddle shifters while the pedals and footrest are embellished with stainless steel.

The front seats can be adjusted for enhanced back and lumber support and has memory function. There is also three-zone climate control, ambient lighting and a panoramic sunroof.

The large main infotainment screen gets MMI Navigation Plus with MMI Touch and offers acoustic feedback. Apart from serving AV needs, it also displays drive stats like engine and transmission temperatures.

The 180W Audi sound system is complimented with as many as 10 speakers and supports Bluetooth connectivity.