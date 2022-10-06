HT Auto
Audi RS 4 Avant and RS 5 get Competition packages, promises intense exhaust note

The Competition package for Audi models include upgrades at exterior, inside the cabin and on mechanical front as well.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Oct 2022, 10:12 AM
German luxury car major Audi has made its RS4, RS5 Coupe and RS5 Sportback even more potent by introducing Competition and Competition Plus packages. Available in the Europen market, the Competition and Competition Plus packages for the Audi cars come with various upgrades, making them more performance-oriented.

The Competition package comes as the starting point of these updates. The upgrades include both cosmetic and mechanical. It comes with RS Sports Exhaust System Plus with dual wide-diameter oval-shaped exhaust pipes. Audi claims the resulting exhaust notes are more intense thanks to the Competition package. Also, the package claims to have reduced eight kilograms of sound deadening measure between the engine compartment and interior. This means the cabin occupants of the cars can hear more of the twin-turbo 2.9-litre V6 engine.

Mechanically as well, there are some changes. The Competition package also has tweaked engine and transmission control software. This results in quicker gear shifts. Also, there are larger differences between the various driving modes. The performance enhancement made through the software tweaks increases the top speed limit for the cars to 290 kmph.

Both cosmetic packages come with a black exterior trim pack on the cosmetic front. The dark trims include the badges. The mirror caps, front blade, side flaps, sill extensions and rear diffuser trim come with matte finish carbon covers. Also, for the first timeRS4 and RS5 come with crystal effect Sebring Black body paint. The 20-inch wheels with Phantom Black finish are an optional extra styling element to this package.

The upgrades are not only limited to the exterior and on the mechanical front but inside the cabin of the cars as well. Seat side panels inside the cabin come painted in Piano Black finish. The RS sport seats are available with a mix of Dinamica faux suede and Pearl Nappa leather. The seat belts are black with contrasting red edges.

